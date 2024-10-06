Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 7
Week 6 across college football provided the wildest week of the season thus far. Several top 15 teams lost, including No. 1 Alabama, who fell in shocking fashion on the road at Vanderbilt.
There was a lot of shakeup in Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection for Week 7. Here's the full ranking.
The Projected Ranking
1. Texas Longhorns: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 35-7 vs. Iowa
Week 7: Away at Oregon
3. Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-13 vs. Auburn
Week 7: Home vs. Mississippi State
4. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-10 vs. Michigan State
Week 7: Home vs. Ohio State
5. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27-11 vs. UCLA
Week 7: Away at USC
6. Miami Hurricanes: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: LATE at Cal
Week 7: Idle
7. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Ole Miss
8. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 40-35 at Vanderbilt
Week 7: Home vs. South Carolina
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 4-1
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Stanford
10. Clemson Tigers: 4-1 (3-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 29-13 at Florida State
Week 7: Away at Wake Forest
11. Iowa State Cyclones: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 43-21 vs. Baylor
Week 7: Away at West Virginia
12. BYU Cougars: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Arizona
13. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 19-14 at Arkansas
Week 7: Home vs. Florida
14. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Away at Arizona State
15. Oklahoma Sooners: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Red River Rivalry vs. Texas at the Cotton Bowl
16. Kansas State Wildcats: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Away at Colorado
17. Boise State Broncos: 4-1 (1-0 Mountain West)
This Week: Won 62-30 vs. Utah State
Week 7: Away at Hawaii
18. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 41-24 at Northwestern
Week 7: Home vs. Nebraska
19. Texas A&M Aggies: 5-1 (3-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 41-10 vs. No. 9 Mizzou
Week 7: Idle
20. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Purdue
21. Missouri Tigers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 41-10 at No. 25 Texas A&M
Week 7: Away at UMass
22. Washington Huskies: 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27-17 vs. Michigan
Week 7: Away at Iowa
23. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 27-17 at Washington
Week 7: Idle
24. USC Trojans: 3-2 (1-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 24-17 at Minnesota
Week 7: Home vs. Penn State
25. Pittsburgh Panthers: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-24 at UNC
Week 7: Home vs. Cal
Dropped from Rankings: No. 22 Louisville, No. 25 UNLV
Also Considered: Nebraska, Army, Navy, Arizona, JMU, UNLV