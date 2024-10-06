SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 7

Vanderbilt stole the show on Saturday with the biggest upset in school history in a win over No. 1 Alabama

Mike McDaniel

The Vanderbilt Commodores scored their biggest upset in school history after shocking No. 1 Alabama.
The Vanderbilt Commodores scored their biggest upset in school history after shocking No. 1 Alabama. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Week 6 across college football provided the wildest week of the season thus far. Several top 15 teams lost, including No. 1 Alabama, who fell in shocking fashion on the road at Vanderbilt.

There was a lot of shakeup in Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection for Week 7. Here's the full ranking.

The Projected Ranking

1. Texas Longhorns: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 35-7 vs. Iowa

Week 7: Away at Oregon

3. Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-13 vs. Auburn

Week 7: Home vs. Mississippi State

4. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 31-10 vs. Michigan State

Week 7: Home vs. Ohio State

5. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 27-11 vs. UCLA

Week 7: Away at USC

6. Miami Hurricanes: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: LATE at Cal

Week 7: Idle

7. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Ole Miss

8. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 40-35 at Vanderbilt

Week 7: Home vs. South Carolina

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 4-1

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Stanford

10. Clemson Tigers: 4-1 (3-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 29-13 at Florida State

Week 7: Away at Wake Forest

11. Iowa State Cyclones: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 43-21 vs. Baylor

Week 7: Away at West Virginia

12. BYU Cougars: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Arizona

13. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 19-14 at Arkansas

Week 7: Home vs. Florida

14. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Away at Arizona State

15. Oklahoma Sooners: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Red River Rivalry vs. Texas at the Cotton Bowl

16. Kansas State Wildcats: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Away at Colorado

17. Boise State Broncos: 4-1 (1-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 62-30 vs. Utah State

Week 7: Away at Hawaii

18. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 41-24 at Northwestern

Week 7: Home vs. Nebraska

19. Texas A&M Aggies: 5-1 (3-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 41-10 vs. No. 9 Mizzou

Week 7: Idle

20. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Purdue

21. Missouri Tigers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 41-10 at No. 25 Texas A&M

Week 7: Away at UMass

22. Washington Huskies: 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 27-17 vs. Michigan

Week 7: Away at Iowa

23. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 27-17 at Washington

Week 7: Idle

24. USC Trojans: 3-2 (1-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 24-17 at Minnesota

Week 7: Home vs. Penn State

25. Pittsburgh Panthers: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 34-24 at UNC

Week 7: Home vs. Cal

Dropped from Rankings: No. 22 Louisville, No. 25 UNLV

Also Considered: Nebraska, Army, Navy, Arizona, JMU, UNLV

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football