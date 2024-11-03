Projecting the First 12-Team College Football Playoff Ranking for Week 11
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes went into Happy Valley and knocked off the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the game of the day in college football. That victory should bode well for Ohio State heading into the first College Football Playoff ranking on Tuesday night.
Here's Sports Illustrated's first College Football Playoff rankings projection of the 2024 college football season.
The Projected Ranking
1. Oregon Ducks: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38-17 at Michigan
Week 11: Home vs. Maryland
2. Georgia Bulldogs: 7-1 (5-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-20 vs. Florida
Week 11: Away at Ole Miss
3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 20-13 at No. 3 Penn State
Week 11: Home vs. Purdue
4. Miami Hurricanes: 9-0 (5-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 53-31 vs. Duke
Week 11: Away at Georgia Tech
5. Texas Longhorns: 7-1 (3-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. Florida
6. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 20-13 vs. Ohio State
Week 11: Home vs. Washington
7. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 28-18 vs. Kentucky
Week 11: Home vs. Mississippi State
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 7-1
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. Florida State
9. BYU Cougars: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at Utah
10. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 47-10 at Michigan State
Week 11: Home vs. Michigan
11. Alabama Crimson Tide: 6-2 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at LSU
12. Boise State Broncos: 7-1 (4-0 Mountain West)
This Week: Won 56-24 vs. San Diego State
Week 11: Home vs. Nevada
13. LSU Tigers: 6-2 (3-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. Alabama
14. Iowa State Cyclones: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 23-22 vs. Texas Tech
Week 11: Away at Kansas
15. Ole Miss Rebels: 7-2 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 63-31 at Arkansas
Week 11: Home vs. No. 2 Georgia
16. Texas A&M Aggies: 7-2 (5-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 44-20 at South Carolina
Week 11: Idle
17. SMU Mustangs: 8-1 (5-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 48-25 vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh
Week 11: Idle
18. Clemson Tigers: 6-2 (5-1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 33-21 vs. Louisville
Week 11: Away at Virginia Tech
19. Army Black Knights: 8-0 (6-0 American)
This Week: Won 20-3 vs. Air Force
Week 11: Away at North Texas
20. Washington State Cougars: 7-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. Utah State
21. Kansas State Wildcats: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 24-19 at Houston
Week 11: Home vs. Arizona State
22. Colorado Buffaloes: 6-2 (4-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Away at Texas Tech
23. Missouri Tigers: 6-2 (2-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 11: Home vs. Oklahoma
24. Vanderbilt Commodores: 6-3 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-7 at Auburn
Week 11: Home vs. South Carolina
25. South Carolina Gamecocks: 5-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 44-20 vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
Week 11: Away at Vanderbilt
Others Considered: Texas Tech, Louisville, Tulane, Pittsburgh