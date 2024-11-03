SI

Projecting the First 12-Team College Football Playoff Ranking for Week 11

Mike McDaniel

Ohio State knocked off Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley.
Ohio State knocked off Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes went into Happy Valley and knocked off the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the game of the day in college football. That victory should bode well for Ohio State heading into the first College Football Playoff ranking on Tuesday night.

Here's Sports Illustrated's first College Football Playoff rankings projection of the 2024 college football season.

The Projected Ranking

1. Oregon Ducks: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-17 at Michigan

Week 11: Home vs. Maryland

2. Georgia Bulldogs: 7-1 (5-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 34-20 vs. Florida

Week 11: Away at Ole Miss

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 20-13 at No. 3 Penn State

Week 11: Home vs. Purdue

4. Miami Hurricanes: 9-0 (5-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 53-31 vs. Duke

Week 11: Away at Georgia Tech

5. Texas Longhorns: 7-1 (3-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Home vs. Florida

6. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 20-13 vs. Ohio State

Week 11: Home vs. Washington

7. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 28-18 vs. Kentucky

Week 11: Home vs. Mississippi State

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 7-1

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Home vs. Florida State

9. BYU Cougars: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Away at Utah

10. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 47-10 at Michigan State

Week 11: Home vs. Michigan

11. Alabama Crimson Tide: 6-2 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Away at LSU

12. Boise State Broncos: 7-1 (4-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 56-24 vs. San Diego State

Week 11: Home vs. Nevada

13. LSU Tigers: 6-2 (3-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Home vs. Alabama

14. Iowa State Cyclones: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 23-22 vs. Texas Tech

Week 11: Away at Kansas

15. Ole Miss Rebels: 7-2 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 63-31 at Arkansas

Week 11: Home vs. No. 2 Georgia

16. Texas A&M Aggies: 7-2 (5-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 44-20 at South Carolina

Week 11: Idle

17. SMU Mustangs: 8-1 (5-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 48-25 vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh

Week 11: Idle

18. Clemson Tigers: 6-2 (5-1 ACC)

This Week: Lost 33-21 vs. Louisville

Week 11: Away at Virginia Tech

19. Army Black Knights: 8-0 (6-0 American)

This Week: Won 20-3 vs. Air Force

Week 11: Away at North Texas

20. Washington State Cougars: 7-1 (0-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Home vs. Utah State

21. Kansas State Wildcats: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 24-19 at Houston

Week 11: Home vs. Arizona State

22. Colorado Buffaloes: 6-2 (4-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Away at Texas Tech

23. Missouri Tigers: 6-2 (2-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 11: Home vs. Oklahoma

24. Vanderbilt Commodores: 6-3 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 17-7 at Auburn

Week 11: Home vs. South Carolina

25. South Carolina Gamecocks: 5-3 (3-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 44-20 vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

Week 11: Away at Vanderbilt

Others Considered: Texas Tech, Louisville, Tulane, Pittsburgh

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football