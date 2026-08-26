Ranking College Football’s 25 Players With the Most to Prove—and the Most to Gain

Every season, a crop of college football players enter the season with huge expectations and preseason hype. Sports Illustrated ranked the top 25 players who are exceptionally positioned to deliver when the stakes are the highest and whose performances will define the season. From proven quarterbacks to disruptive pass rushers to wreckers of defensive game plans, these athletes have the opportunity to rise above the rest and push their teams to success.

Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated (Moore); Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated (Toney); Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images (Becker)

25. KJ Bolden, Georgia DB

Bolden had massive shoes to fill in 2025 as he took on an increased role with the departure of Malaki Starks, and he met the challenge. Building off of his freshman All-American season, the sophomore made 76 tackles, intercepted two passes and tied up countless loose ends for the always fearsome Georgia defense. The Dawgs will have a sour taste in their mouths after giving up 39 points to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but with Bolden leading the way, they should once again be one of the top defenses in the country.

24. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon edge

A first-team All–Big Ten edge rusher during his sophomore season, Uiagalelei saw his production take a slight dip in 2025. He tallied just six sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as defenses keyed in on him following a season when he recorded 10.5 sacks and 12.5 TFL. From a leadership standpoint, Uiagalelei was as important as ever last season and his decision to remain at Oregon and forego the NFL is an indication that there’s unfinished business at the college level. Should he return to his sophomore self, the Ducks defense could be even better.

Oregon edge Matayo Uiagalelei forces a fumble by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

23. LJ Martin, BYU RB

Martin flies somewhat under the radar nationally despite ranking 10th in carries and 11th in rushing yards in FBS in 2025. A big, physical ballcarrier at 6'2", 220 pounds, Martin could have tested the NFL waters but opted to return to BYU for his senior season, where he’ll look to build off of a campaign in which he was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Though the Cougars will still emphasize getting him carries, Martin also caught 25 of his 36 receptions in the final five games last season—an indication that he may be even more involved in the passing attack in 2026.

22. Carter Smith, Indiana OL

For the amount the Hoosiers threw the ball in 2025, they allowed just 22 sacks in 15 games, due largely to Smith, their standout left tackle. Named a consensus All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, the redshirt senior did the dirty work for an offense that ranked second in points per game and sixth in yards per play. Smith remains the backbone of an offensive line that returns four starters in 2026 and should be one of the most dominant groups in the country while protecting TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover.

21. Trey White, Texas Tech edge

The Red Raiders had tons to replace this offseason after losing star edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, along with Chuck Bednarik Award winner Jacob Rodriguez to the NFL. So coach Joey McGuire dug into the transfer portal and pulled out a host of budding stars, headlined by White, Adam Trick and Austin Romaine. White in particular stands out, having amassed 29 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks in his past two years at San Diego State, a program that finished sixth in FBS in scoring defense in 2025. Without Brendan Sorsby, Tech will again rely heavily on its defense to get back to the CFP and White should be leading the way.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;Order&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Rank These College Football Players From 1 to 10&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;Drag and drop each player to move them into your preferred order, with your No. 1 choice at the top. Once completed, click &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;&amp;quot;choose&amp;quot; &amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;at the bottom to submit your response and see how others voted.&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jeremiah Smith&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Leonard Moore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Trinidad Chambliss&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Malachi Toney&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Julian Sayin&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Colin Simmons&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;CJ Carr&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dante Moore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dylan Stewart&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kewan Lacy&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

20. Koi Perich, Oregon S

Perich is one of the more versatile players in college football, having made a major impact in each of his first two seasons at Minnesota. And it’s not just the six career interceptions or 128 combined tackles, but also his role as a returner that should give Dan Lanning a high-end playmaker to use in creative ways. Perich was third among FBS kick returners in yards per return last season. Minnesota also experimented using him on offense early in the season, though Oregon will need him to focus primarily on replacing first-round NFL draft pick Dillon Thienemen at the back end of the defense.

19. Demond Williams Jr., Washington QB

Much like Darian Mensah, Williams tried to sever ties with his previous school and transfer to a different program after signing an NIL agreement to stay with the Huskies. However, Washington threatened legal action against its own quarterback after he was connected to LSU, which resulted in his return to Jedd Fisch. Williams is a powerful dual-threat quarterback, having thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for more than 600 yards while combining for 31 touchdowns. But he also turned the ball over 11 times against FBS competition, an element he must improve upon to take the next leap.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. passes against Michigan last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Tyrique Tucker, Indiana DL

The rest of the James Madison transfers that joined Curt Cignetti in the move from Harrisonburg, Va., to Bloomington, Ind., have left Indiana but Tucker remains the man in the middle for the Hoosiers’ defense. The junior defensive lineman racked up six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, earning third-team All-American honors. Importantly, Tucker, who’s somewhat undersized, has gotten better in each year that he’s played—a staple of the types of players who have thrived under Cignetti. If he manages to take another step forward in his senior season, he may be one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

17. Arch Manning, Texas QB

Manning’s first season as the starter in Austin got off to a bumpy start with five interceptions and two losses in his opening five games—a poor showing only exacerbated by not coming close to the preseason hype that surrounded him. But a dominant Red River Rivalry win marked the turning point and Texas went 7–1 to close the season, with Manning leading the way. He threw 15 touchdowns and added five more rushing scores compared to just two interceptions during that eight-game stretch, culminating in a stellar Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan in which he tallied 373 total yards and four combined touchdowns.

16. Jordan Seaton, LSU OT

Seaton commanded the left tackle spot for Colorado over the past two years, winning the gig as a true freshman and watching the blindside of Shedeur Sanders. He allowed just two sacks for a pass-heavy team that season and followed that up by winning second-team All–Big 12 honors as a sophomore. That led to quite the scramble in the transfer portal among high-profile programs, with Lane Kiffin and LSU winning the sweepstakes. Seaton will now go up against some of the best pass rushers in the country in the SEC in an effort to keep quarterback Sam Leavitt protected.

15. Cam Coleman, Texas WR

After a second straight strong season at Auburn, Coleman was one of the most highly coveted transfers in 2026, ultimately landing at Texas to become Manning’s new top target. He caught eight touchdowns his freshman year and followed that up with 56 catches and 708 yards in a more full-time role as a sophomore. And all of that early career production has come with mediocre to subpar quarterback play. With Manning now throwing him the ball, Coleman is poised for a breakout with his vertical speed and sure hands.

14. Xavier Atkins, Auburn LB

In his first season after transferring from LSU, Atkins was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise dismal campaign for Auburn. He led the SEC with 17 tackles for loss and showed a unique ability to both command the middle of the field as an inside linebacker and crash into backfields to make plays. Keeping Atkins on the Plains was one of the top objectives for new coach Alex Golesh, but the junior linebacker will now have to adjust to a new system and supporting cast with a number of additions coming over with Golesh from South Florida.

Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins defends in coverage against Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Charlie Becker, Indiana WR

The Hoosiers lost starting receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, but will quickly have a new No. 1 in Becker, who emerged as a third surefire target for Fernando Mendoza in the second half of last season. A contested catch specialist, Becker burst onto the scene with seven catches for 118 yards in Indiana's toughest regular-season test against Penn State and earned himself a bigger role going forward. He closed the season with 14 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns across the Big Ten championship and three CFP games.

12. John Henry Daley, Michigan edge

Daley follows former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor, where the duo hopes to restore a Michigan program that slipped in two years under Sherrone Moore. In just 11 games last season, Daley blossomed into one of the best pass rushers in the country, racking up 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. Though he suffered a ruptured Achilles in Utah’s penultimate regular-season game against Kansas State, Daley finished second nationally in sacks per game and is expected to be back for the start of the 2026 season.

11. Darian Mensah, Miami QB

One of two quarterbacks on this list that was at the center of offseason transfer drama, Mensah left Duke in mid-January to join the 2025 runners-up. The Blue Devils filed a lawsuit in an attempt to enforce the multiyear NIL contract Mensah had previously signed and ultimately agreed to a settlement, clearing the way for the redshirt junior to land at Miami. On the field, Mensah is one of the best returning passers in the country, having racked up nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 14 games with Duke last season—leading the ACC in both categories.

10. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss RB

Trinidad Chambliss may have gotten the most attention during Ole Miss’s magical run to the CFP semifinals last season, but the Rebels only got that far because of their workhorse running back. Lacy led FBS in carries (306), finished second in rushing touchdowns (24) and third in rushing yards (1,567) on his way to being named a first-team All-American. He’s a bruising, physical ballcarrier, who not only can shed would-be tacklers, but evade them entirely. There’s little doubt he’ll end the 2026 season in the mix for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy runs for a touchdown against Miami during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina edge

Standing at 6'5", 245 pounds, Stewart is a towering presence along the defensive line and has the physical tools to play on Sundays. But his production took a significant hit in South Carolina’s second-half slide last season. Stewart tallied just one sack in the Gamecocks’ final five games in 2025, many of which came against the top teams in the conference. Opposing offenses have keyed in on the former five-star recruit after his standout freshman year (6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss), but the game-changing potential is still there, so long as he can be more consistent.

8. Dante Moore, Oregon QB

Moore returned to Eugene, Ore., despite having early first-round NFL draft potential, reaffirming the Ducks as one of the top national title contenders. The former UCLA product was the latest to break through after transferring to Oregon, following Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel as those that thrived under offensive coordinator Will Stein. Still, Moore has a way to go against top competition, considering he turned the ball over five times in two games (both losses) against Indiana. Plus, he’ll take the field in 2026 without Stein, who’s now the head coach at Kentucky, and without last year’s leading receivers Malik Benson and Kenyon Sadiq.

7. CJ Carr, Notre Dame QB

By all accounts, Carr didn’t win the starting job over Kenny Minchey by much last offseason—and Fighting Irish fans are surely glad he did. Notre Dame may have leaned heavily on star running back Jeremiyah Love, but Carr showed he could air it out. He averaged more air yards per attempt (10.07) than any FBS quarterback other than Fernando Mendoza and threw just six interceptions while taking those risks. More will land on Carr’s shoulders with Love now in the NFL, but one year of evidence suggests he’s up for the task.

6. Colin Simmons, Texas edge

Texas has been one of the best teams at pressuring opposing quarterbacks the past two seasons and Simmons is the primary reason why. The junior pass rusher has been a force for the Longhorns and returns as the FBS active leader with 21 career sacks. He gets off the line in a flash, generating pressure or causing chaos in the backfield, which also resulted in him racking up 15.5 tackles for loss last season. Should he continue to develop other aspects of his game outside of pass rushing, Simmons could vie to become the most impactful player in college football.

Texas edge Colin Simmons tackles Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB

Sayin stands to be the Buckeyes’ first two-year starter at quarterback since C.J. Stroud after leading FBS in completion percentage (77%) last season. It certainly helps to have players like Jeremiah Smith to throw the ball to and get backed up by the top-ranked scoring defense in the country, but Sayin is pinpoint accurate, capable of big throws and avoids turnovers. The priority for Ohio State will be protecting him better in 2026: In the Buckeyes’ two postseason games (the Big Ten championship and the Cotton Bowl), Sayin was sacked 10 times and threw three interceptions in his only two losses as a starter.

4. Malachi Toney, Miami WR

Beginning his freshman season at just 17 years old, Toney was one of the youngest players in college football in 2025. Yet he quickly established himself as a Swiss Army knife for the Canes en route to a national championship game appearance, leading the NCAA in receptions (109) by season’s end. Toney has elite breakaway speed and is difficult to bring down in the open field, making him a handful to manage on routes, in the run game and on punt returns. He’ll continue to be a focal point for Miami’s offense in 2026 in a unit that could improve with Duke transfer Mensah behind center.

3. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame CB

Moore is the best lockdown defensive back returning in 2026, coming off of a season where he intercepted five passes and was a unanimous All-American as a sophomore. He’s capable of taking away one half of the field as evidenced by the fact that fellow Notre Dame starter corner Christian Gray was targeted twice as much as Moore in ’25. The Irish defense allowed the seventh-fewest touchdowns in the county last season and will again be the calling card for Marcus Freeman, so long as Moore continues to force opponents to avoid throwing his way.

2. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss QB

The electrifying Rebels quarterback became one of the stories of the 2025 season, rising up from Division II Ferris State to lead Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals in just one year. By virtue of a successful injunction, Chambliss was granted a sixth year of eligibility to return to Oxford, Miss., this season, where he’ll again be the dual-threat centerpiece for the Rebels after Lane Kiffin’s departure. With Pete Golding at the helm, Chambliss will have his sights set on leading the SEC in passing again (3,937 yards in ’25) and carrying Ole Miss back to the CFP.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR

The all-time leader in receiving yards as a freshman didn’t skip a beat during his sophomore season on his way to becoming an unanimous All-American. He led the Big Ten in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,243) and will have a chance to scare the conference records in career yards and career touchdowns by the end of his third, and likely final, collegiate campaign in 2026. At a program known for producing top-end receivers, Smith could leave behind a legacy as the best of the best at Ohio State before vying to go No. 1 next year’s NFL draft.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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