Ryan Day Jokes Golf Cart Crash Brought Him 'Back Down to Earth' After OSU's CFP Win
In perhaps one of the funniest turns of events in recent college football history, a golf cart carrying Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Will Howard, and linebacker Cody Simon crashed into a wall in the tunnel of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Irish in the College Football Playoff Championship.
Video of the incident quickly circulated online, and since no one was hurt, jokes quickly ensued. During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday night, Day even cracked a quip himself, as he joked that the crash brought him "right back down to earth" after his initial winner's high.
"Well, so again, you're stressed during the game. You finally take a deep breath. And so we get on the golf cart to go to the press conference and we are just gunning it through the field. I mean, just dodging around people," Day tells host Jimmy Fallon of the immediate aftermath. "And I'm grabbing on like this. And then we took the corner and hit the wall. And if you look back, Will Howard's laughing his tail off, and so is Cody Simon. And I'm looking like, 'You got to be kidding me right now.' It's just amazing how you come right back down to earth like 20 minutes after that."
Fallon notes that it's like a scene out of Austin Powers, and Day immediately agreed.
"That's what I said!" Day jokes. "I said, we're in Austin Powers right now."
Watch that convo below:
"You proved a lot to Ohio State fans last Monday," Fallon continues. "Just two months earlier, things didn't go your way against your biggest rival, [the] University of Michigan. ... How do you keep the team motivated and positive after that loss?"
Day, who is now 1-4 against Michigan and was the subject of plenty of interrogation and vitriol following the defeat, had a great answer.
"Well, I think that's the story of this team," he told Fallon. "I think there's so many people that can learn from this team. We have an unbelievable group of guys that decided to come back and forgo going to the NFL. And there was a point at the end of the year where there was nobody who thought we were going to do this. ... There was a point there where a lot of people doubted us, and the resilience of these guys to come back and win and finish, I think there's a lot of life lessons to be learned there."
And finally, as for his Super Bowl winner prediction, Day chose the Kansas City Chiefs before switching to the Philadelphia Eagles in honor of both The Roots and his Philly-bred quarterback. The man knows his audience.