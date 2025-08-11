Ryan Day Has One Goal for Ohio State Fans During Week 1 Game Against Texas
Ohio State has one of the biggest tests of its national title defense in Week 1, when it kicks off the season against Texas, which was just ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
The game is still weeks away, but Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is already calling for the fans to bring the energy and noise when the Longhorns offense takes the field.
“The first game is a monster right out of the gate," Day told reporters on Monday. "I'll just say this, we're excited about playing that game. I know Buckeye nation is fired up. It is going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. ... We need the Shoe rocking, just like it was for the Indiana game, just like it was for the Penn State game a couple years ago. They can't get away with the clap. We’ve got to put them on silent cadence, it’s got to be the loudest it’s ever been”
The Ohio State-Texas game will see Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in his first game of the season as he takes over the full-time starting job this year. Manning started a few games for Texas last season, but the Buckeyes crowd has a great opportunity to try to overwhelm the inexperienced QB in his season debut.
Ohio State will also start a new quarterback after Will Howard left for the draft this past spring. The battle for the starting job is currently between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, and the winner will face a daunting Texas team in his first start.
Fortunately for the Buckeyes, their schedule eases up after the Texas matchup with games against Grambling State and Ohio. Their three other Top 25 matchups (based on the preseason poll) take place later in the season when they face Illinois, Penn State and Michigan in October and November.