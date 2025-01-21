Ryan Day Had a Wild Arm-Waving Celebration After Notre Dame's Failed Fake Punt
The Ohio State Buckeyes took a 21–7 lead into halftime of the College Football Playoff national championship against Notre Dame. Then the Buckeyes came out and added another touchdown on their first drive of the second half.
Trailing by three touchdowns, Notre Dame really needed to get something going, but immediately faced fourth-and-2 from their own 33-yard line on their first drive of the half. As the Fighting Irish lined up to punt the ball was snapped to backup quarterback Steve Angeli who threw the ball Jordan Faison, who was unable to make the catch.
As the ball hit the ground Ohio State celebrated, but no one celebrated harder than coach Ryan Day who left his feet he was so excited. By the time he came down on the field he was waving his arms back and forth to signal the incompletion.
Right at the end you can see the body language of a man screaming something indecipherable. Yeah, it was that big of a stop.