Will Howard’s Aura Was Off the Charts During CFP Championship Game vs. Notre Dame

Stephen Douglas

Will Howard during the CFP championship game against Notre Dame.
Will Howard during the CFP championship game against Notre Dame. / @ESPNCF
The Ohio State Buckeyes took a 21–7 lead into halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish scored on their first drive of the game as Riley Leonard carried the ball nine times and threw up, drawing rave reviews from viewers and the media.

However, it was Will Howard who ended up with the best best QB performance of the first half. Howard completed 14 of 15 pass attempts for 144 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes took control of the game.

Things were going so well for Howard that at one point ESPN caught him winking at the sideline.

Of course, the good vibes didn't start there. Howard got off the bust looking cool. Just look at this picture of him warming up.

Will Howard warms up ahead of CFP championship.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard warms up ahead of the CFP national championship game. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Or this video of Howard being the kind of guy his teammates can lean on. Literally.

Notre Dame never stood a chance.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

