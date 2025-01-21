Will Howard’s Aura Was Off the Charts During CFP Championship Game vs. Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes took a 21–7 lead into halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish scored on their first drive of the game as Riley Leonard carried the ball nine times and threw up, drawing rave reviews from viewers and the media.
However, it was Will Howard who ended up with the best best QB performance of the first half. Howard completed 14 of 15 pass attempts for 144 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes took control of the game.
Things were going so well for Howard that at one point ESPN caught him winking at the sideline.
Of course, the good vibes didn't start there. Howard got off the bust looking cool. Just look at this picture of him warming up.
Or this video of Howard being the kind of guy his teammates can lean on. Literally.
Notre Dame never stood a chance.