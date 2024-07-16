SEC Coordinator of Officials Breaks Down How 'Horns Down' Will Be Officiated
Texas fans have become sensitive to the "horns down" gesture that opponents throw up when making a big play against the Longhorns. Over the last few seasons in particular, the gesture has earned Texas' opponents their fair share of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Will the hand signal be an automatic penalty in the SEC? The context in which it is used will be important, SEC Coordinator of Officials John McDaid said on Tuesday morning.
"The play rule that would be applicable for [horns down] would be unsportsmanlike conduct," McDaid began. "We need to read into the context in which it is done. I ask my officials to use judgment of, 'Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Or is it otherwise affecting our ability to manage the game.'"
After noting that a "travesty of the game" means that the gesture would have to be offensive both within and outside of a football context to be penalized, McDaid zeroed in on the taunting aspect of the gesture.
"If an opponent of Texas would score a touchdown and the celebration with teammates going back up the sideline is giving the signal, that's not an issue. We have that already in the Southeastern Conference. We have teams that have things like the 'gator chomp' or things like the 'shark fin' for the defense where that thing has been done. Over the years we evaluate it. Is it taunting? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise affecting our ability to manage the game? If the answer is no, then it's not a foul."
There would be one specific instance where McDaid says it would make sense to penalize the use of the gesture.
"Now, if he tackles a player, stands right over them and gives it, now we've got taunting. That would be unsportsmanlike conduct."
The Big 12 conference was more stringent with its penalties for the "horns down" gesture, so it will be an adjustment for Longhorns fans in particular as the program moves to SEC play this fall.