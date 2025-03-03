Shedeur Sanders Made Classy Move For Colorado Teammates at NFL Combine
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders opted not to throw or participate in drills at the NFL combine, but that did not stop him from being there for his Buffaloes teammates.
Sanders was in attendance at the combine to interview and meet with teams, but also stopped to watch his teammates, receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, complete their drills on Saturday.
Both wideouts ran a 4.46 second 40-yard dash and performed the vertical and broad jump drills at the combine.
“It's about the family," Sanders said of watching his teammates at the combine to Stacey Dales on NFL Network. "We've got to support each other, we've got to be there for each other. Whenever he and LaJohntay Wester made the decision to come to Colorado, they was there for me, So you know I had to support them through it all."
At Colorado, Sanders and his teammates helped the Buffaloes transform the program that was 1-11 before they arrived to a 9-4 team just two seasons later. Since Sanders and his dad, Deion Sanders, came to Colorado in 2023, they have been consistent in creating a family-like atmosphere at the program. So much so that Deion even joked on Saturday that Horn is No. 1 favorite son.
Sanders has also regularly showed his support for his teammates. When asked during his media availability what NFL receivers he dreamed of throwing to, he listed his Colorado teammates—Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn.
Sanders will further his support for the Buffaloes by opting to throw at his Pro Day instead of the combine, which will in turn likely bring in more scouts and personnel to Colorado's Pro Day.