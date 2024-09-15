Shedeur Sanders Refused Trash-Talking CSU QB’s Handshake After Colorado’s Win
Colorado beat Colorado State 28-9 in the 2024 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. It was the Buffaloes's seventh consecutive win against their rivals, but the Rams came into the game talking trash after it took two overtimes for Deion Sanders's team to win last year's game.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they weren't able to back up the talk and the Buffaloes won so easily that announcers were questioning Colorado's decision to have quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing passes in the fourth quarter.
After the game the usual pleasantries were exchanged with Coach Prime and Jay Norvell exchanging a quick handshake at mid-field. One person who did not shake every hand he saw was Shedeur Sanders, who instead chastised CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi when they ran into each other after the game.
Sanders told his counterpart that he heard him "talking s--- on Instagram" and then told him the Buffs had handled their business and "you can't f--- with me," as Fowler-Nicolosi walked away.
As a refresher, he's what Fowler-Nicolosi said in an interview last week.
"They came out with that attitude and thought it was gonna be a cakewalk," Fowler-Nicolosi said. "They saw the reports, 27 and a half points, or whatever it was, and they got a rude, rude awakening real quick.
"And I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that — it only gets you so far at the end of the day. At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them."
Fowler-Nicolosi finished the game with 209 passing yards and two interceptions. He probably felt bad enough about the loss without Sanders put him in another viral video, but that's the risk you take when you willingly give the other team bulletin board material.