Sports Illustrated’s Preseason College Football Bowl Game Projections for 2026
Ahead of Week Zero, it’s time to set a revamped bowl game table with projections for each of the non–College Football Playoff contests. (We’ll have our CFP projected bracket later this week.)
Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will go bowling in 2026–27.
Bowl Game
Date
Projected Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Bowling Green vs. Marshall
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Miami (Ohio) vs. USF
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. Louisiana Tech
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Missouri vs. Georgia Tech
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
Temple vs. Western Kentucky
Idaho Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Fresno State vs. Air Force
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Utah State vs. Central Michigan
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
Memphis vs. Troy
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Cincinnati vs. Louisiana
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Arkansas State vs. Kennesaw State
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
Duke vs. UTSA
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
North Dakota State vs. Army
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
New Mexico vs. San Diego State
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
UNLV vs. James Madison
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
NC State vs. Maryland
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. East Carolina
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Illinois vs. Virginia Tech
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Toledo vs. Old Dominion
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. Oklahoma State
Military Bowl
Dec. 28
Wake Forest vs. Navy
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas State vs. Jacksonville State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Washington vs. Texas Tech
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Florida vs. SMU
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Nebraska vs. Auburn
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Texas A&M vs. Michigan
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. Virginia
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona State vs. Oklahoma
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
TCU vs. Tennessee
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Alabama vs. Penn State
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Cal vs. Minnesota
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Kansas State vs. South Carolina
Holiday Bowl
TBD
Utah vs. Clemson
Poinsettia Bowl
TBD
UCLA vs. Colorado State
Arizona Bowl
TBD
Hawai’i vs. Western Michigan
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.