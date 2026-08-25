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Sports Illustrated’s Preseason College Football Bowl Game Projections for 2026

Bryan Fischer|
Which lucky college football coach will get a bucket of french fries dumped on him at the Potato Bowl this season?
Which lucky college football coach will get a bucket of french fries dumped on him at the Potato Bowl this season? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Week Zero, it’s time to set a revamped bowl game table with projections for each of the non–College Football Playoff contests. (We’ll have our CFP projected bracket later this week.)

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will go bowling in 2026–27.

Bowl Game

Date

Projected Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Bowling Green vs. Marshall

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

Miami (Ohio) vs. USF

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

FAU vs. Louisiana Tech

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Missouri vs. Georgia Tech

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

Temple vs. Western Kentucky

Idaho Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Fresno State vs. Air Force

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Utah State vs. Central Michigan

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

Memphis vs. Troy

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Cincinnati vs. Louisiana

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Arkansas State vs. Kennesaw State

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

Duke vs. UTSA

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

North Dakota State vs. Army

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

New Mexico vs. San Diego State

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

UNLV vs. James Madison

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

NC State vs. Maryland

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. East Carolina

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Illinois vs. Virginia Tech

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Toledo vs. Old Dominion

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. Oklahoma State

Military Bowl

Dec. 28

Wake Forest vs. Navy

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas State vs. Jacksonville State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Washington vs. Texas Tech

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Florida vs. SMU

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Nebraska vs. Auburn

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. Virginia

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

TCU vs. Tennessee

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Alabama vs. Penn State

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Cal vs. Minnesota

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. South Carolina

Holiday Bowl

TBD

Utah vs. Clemson

Poinsettia Bowl

TBD

UCLA vs. Colorado State

Arizona Bowl

TBD

Hawai’i vs. Western Michigan

PODCAST: Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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