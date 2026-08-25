Sports Illustrated’s Preseason College Football Bowl Game Projections for 2026

Ahead of Week Zero, it’s time to set a revamped bowl game table with projections for each of the non–College Football Playoff contests. (We’ll have our CFP projected bracket later this week.)

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will go bowling in 2026–27.

Bowl Game Date Projected Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Bowling Green vs. Marshall Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Miami (Ohio) vs. USF Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. Louisiana Tech Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Missouri vs. Georgia Tech Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 Temple vs. Western Kentucky Idaho Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Fresno State vs. Air Force Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Utah State vs. Central Michigan Cure Bowl Dec. 22 Memphis vs. Troy Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Cincinnati vs. Louisiana New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Arkansas State vs. Kennesaw State Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 Duke vs. UTSA Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 North Dakota State vs. Army New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 New Mexico vs. San Diego State Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 UNLV vs. James Madison Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 NC State vs. Maryland Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. East Carolina Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Illinois vs. Virginia Tech 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Toledo vs. Old Dominion Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 Iowa vs. Oklahoma State Military Bowl Dec. 28 Wake Forest vs. Navy Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Texas State vs. Jacksonville State Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. Louisville Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Washington vs. Texas Tech Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Florida vs. SMU Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Nebraska vs. Auburn ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Texas A&M vs. Michigan Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona vs. Virginia Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona State vs. Oklahoma Texas Bowl Dec. 31 TCU vs. Tennessee Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Alabama vs. Penn State First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Cal vs. Minnesota Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Kansas State vs. South Carolina Holiday Bowl TBD Utah vs. Clemson Poinsettia Bowl TBD UCLA vs. Colorado State Arizona Bowl TBD Hawai’i vs. Western Michigan

PODCAST: Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.