Stanford's 'General Luck' Bobblehead Is the College Football Giveaway of the Year
Before he was general manager Andrew Luck, he was Capt. Andrew Luck.
During his playing days as the quarterback of the Colts, Luck was parodied by an X (formerly Twitter) account with the handle @CaptAndrewLuck, who posted in the form of letters written by a soldier from war. The account—which has amassed nearly 450K followers—still posts from time to time and is always good for a laugh.
Luck has since retired from playing the game and is now serving as the general manager for the Stanford football program. Ahead of the team's November 29 game against Notre Dame, the school is set to give away Capt. Luck-themed bobble heads—announcing the promotion as only Capt. Luck can:
Translation: The first 20,000 fans to step foot inside Stanford Stadium for the Cardinal's contest vs. the Fighting Irish will receive the bobble head. Here's what they look like:
Even Capt. Luck himself is excited about it:
An awesome way to honor one of the best players to ever come through the Stanford program.
The Cardinal sit at 2–3 though the start of the 2025 season. They're off this coming weekend, but will head to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 10.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.