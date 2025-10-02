SI

Stanford's 'General Luck' Bobblehead Is the College Football Giveaway of the Year

Dearest Mother—Capt. Andrew Luck has returned.

Mike Kadlick

Capt. Andrew Luck is back.
Capt. Andrew Luck is back. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Before he was general manager Andrew Luck, he was Capt. Andrew Luck.

During his playing days as the quarterback of the Colts, Luck was parodied by an X (formerly Twitter) account with the handle @CaptAndrewLuck, who posted in the form of letters written by a soldier from war. The account—which has amassed nearly 450K followers—still posts from time to time and is always good for a laugh.

Luck has since retired from playing the game and is now serving as the general manager for the Stanford football program. Ahead of the team's November 29 game against Notre Dame, the school is set to give away Capt. Luck-themed bobble heads—announcing the promotion as only Capt. Luck can:

Translation: The first 20,000 fans to step foot inside Stanford Stadium for the Cardinal's contest vs. the Fighting Irish will receive the bobble head. Here's what they look like:

Capt. Luck bobbleheads will be given out at Stanford's Nov. 29 game versus Notre Dame.
Capt. Luck bobbleheads will be given out at Stanford's Nov. 29 game versus Notre Dame. / Photo via @StanfordFball on X.

Even Capt. Luck himself is excited about it:

An awesome way to honor one of the best players to ever come through the Stanford program.

The Cardinal sit at 2–3 though the start of the 2025 season. They're off this coming weekend, but will head to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 10.

Mike Kadlick
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

