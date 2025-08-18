Tennessee Officially Names Starting QB After Nico Iamaleava's Departure
Tennessee has found its replacement at starting quarterback following the tumultuous departure of Nico Iamaleava. As expected, the Volunteers have named Joey Aguilar their starter for the upcoming 2025 season.
Aguilar takes over the starting job for Tennessee after transferring to Knoxville in the spring and beating out George MacIntyre and Jake Merklinger for the job. Iamaleava, who spent the previous two seasons with Tennessee, was slated to continue starting until he unexpectedly entered the transfer portal in April and ended up heading to UCLA. The transfer was initially reported as an NIL dispute, but Iamaleava later stated that he made the move largely because he wanted to be closer to his family in Southern California.
Aguilar was initially in position to become UCLA's starter after transferring to Los Angeles following two seasons with Appalachian State. However, when Iamaleava decided to come to UCLA, Aguilar switched over to Tennessee. During his two seasons with Appalachian State, Aguilar led them to a 13-11 record and completed 60% of his passes for 6,759 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Prior, Aguilar spent four seasons at community college, including three with Diablo Valley College.
The pressure will be on for Aguilar as Tennessee looks to return to the College Football Playoff this season. Aguilar will make his debut with the Volunteers on Aug. 30, when they host Syracuse.