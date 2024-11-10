Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Won't Return vs. Mississippi State With Upper Body Injury
Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered an upper body injury in the second quarter against Mississippi State on Saturday and has been ruled out for the second half of the contest.
The Volunteers led the Bulldogs 20–7 at the half, and Iamaleava was 8-of-13 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 22 yards on the ground. Iamaleava was replaced by senior Gaston Moore under center, a career backup who has attempted just 34 collegiate passes.
Iamaleava has thrown nine touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games so far this season.
Tennessee needs to continue winning games down the stretch to secure an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff and keep its hopes alive for an outside chance of making the SEC title game in December. The Volunteers are 7-1 with only a loss to Arkansas this season.