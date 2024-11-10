SI

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Won't Return vs. Mississippi State With Upper Body Injury

The quarterback suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Bulldogs.

Mike McDaniel

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava left Saturday's contest against Mississippi State with an upper body injury.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava left Saturday's contest against Mississippi State with an upper body injury. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered an upper body injury in the second quarter against Mississippi State on Saturday and has been ruled out for the second half of the contest.

The Volunteers led the Bulldogs 20–7 at the half, and Iamaleava was 8-of-13 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 22 yards on the ground. Iamaleava was replaced by senior Gaston Moore under center, a career backup who has attempted just 34 collegiate passes.

Iamaleava has thrown nine touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games so far this season.

Tennessee needs to continue winning games down the stretch to secure an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff and keep its hopes alive for an outside chance of making the SEC title game in December. The Volunteers are 7-1 with only a loss to Arkansas this season.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football