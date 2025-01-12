SI

Texas OT Kelvin Banks Makes Decision on Senior Season After Loss to Ohio State

Banks knows what he's doing next.

Brigid Kennedy

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. on Dec 21, 2024.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. on Dec 21, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. will forgo his senior season and has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, the Longhorns star announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"I am eternally grateful for the impact the University of Texas and Longhorn Nation have had on my life," Banks wrote in a statement. "With that being said, I have decided to forego my final season of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL draft."

"I will always bleed burnt orange and cherish the memories I've made here. Thank you, Longhorn Nation, for everything. I look forward to representing Texas proudly in the next chapter of my journey. Hook 'em."

Banks' announcement comes after the Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff on Friday, when they lost 28 –14 to Ohio State, and just ahead of Wednesday's deadline for underclassmen not competing in the national championship to declare for the draft.

The star OT and unanimous All-American started 42 games with Texas, and is expected to be an early selection in April.

"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Banks previously. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent. ... I want him to win every award he can win, be an All-American, and a first-round pick. I don't know what else left tackles can do on that front."

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Football