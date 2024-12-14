Travis Hunter Offers High Praise for Fellow Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty
For nearly the entire 2024 college football season, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty have been the two front-runners to take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy award.
Hunter, who logged 1,152 receiving yards as a wideout and four interceptions as a cornerback, is seen as the front-runner to win the award. But Jeanty has put up a fight all season long, rushing for 2,497 yards while leading Boise State to a Mountain West title and a No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.
"He's a great running back. He's physical," Hunter said of Jeanty on Friday ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony this weekend. "He doesn't let anyone get in his face; he goes out there and dominates."
Both players have publicly voiced why they should win the Heisman. Hunter is arguably the most dynamic athlete that college football has seen in years and is a contender to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Jeanty is a threat to take the football to the end zone from any distance, at any time.
Hunter said Friday that he's enjoyed the season-long competition with his fellow Heisman candidate.
"It makes the game more fun when you've got somebody on the other side of the country trying to compete for the same trophy that you're trying to compete for," Hunter said. "It makes the game more fun. It was fun going back and forth with him, and now we're here at the same awards show trying to win the same trophy."
The 2024 Heisman Trophy award winner will be officially announced at 8 p.m. ET Saturday in New York City.