Travis Hunter Reveals Insight on Deion Sanders's Future with Colorado
Since leaving Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado football program, there has been speculation on if Deion Sanders would eventually look to coach in the NFL.
With Deion's son, Sheuder Sanders, expected to depart for the NFL draft, this discourse has become even more prevalent. Despite Deion saying on multiple occasions that he plans to stay with Colorado for the long haul, there has been talk that Deion could follow his son to the NFL.
"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said in November. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."
Colorado two-stay Travis Hunter echoed the message that his coach plans to stay in Colorado. "I got a lot of insight," Hunter said Friday ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony this weekend. "He ain't going nowhere. He's going to be right where he's at right now."
Over two seasons with the Buffaloes, Deion has transformed a program that was 1–11 before his arrival to a 9–3 contender. With Shedeur and Hunter off to the NFL this offseason, Deion will have to re-tool his program for next season. Deion has already landed what looks to be the future quarterback of the program in five-star Julian Lewis, who flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado in November.
With Deion planning to stay in Colorado, Hunter is gearing up to play his final game with Deion as his coach in the Alamo Bowl. For Hunter, who has described Deion as a father-like figure to him, it's the conclusion of playing for a coach he credits with changing his life forever.
"I don't know where I would be ... I try not to think to much on it because it's our last...we have one more game and it's going to be our last together," Hunter said earlier this week on The Pivot Podcast. "It gets you kind of emotional because it changed my life forever. I texted him after one game a couple games ago and said, 'Coach, you changed my life forever.'"