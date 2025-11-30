SI

Tulane Reportedly Offers Multi-Year Extension to Jon Sumrall Amid Florida Interest

Sumrall has an offer from Florida and is expected to make a decision about his future on Sunday.

Mike McDaniel

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is expected to make a decision about his future on Sunday.
Tulane has offered a multi-year contract extension to head coach Jon Sumrall in an attempt to keep him with the program, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo!.

The contract extension offer would pay Sumrall more than $4 million per year, making him the second-highest paid coach in the Group of Five. Sumrall is the top candidate to become the next head coach at the University of Florida, and a decision from Sumrall is expected on Sunday.

Sumrall told reporters in the wake of his team's win on Saturday against Charlotte that he would discuss his future with Tulane athletic director David Harris amid "opportunities" that had presented themselves.

Sumrall added that regardless of his choice, he wants to coach the program in the American Conference Championship game on Friday against North Texas.

Tulane finished its regular season with a 27-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday to improve to 10-2.

