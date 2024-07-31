UCLA's DeShaun Foster Embraces Awkward Press Conference With Funny Shirt at Practice
DeShaun Foster is entering his first year as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins. At BIg Ten media day last week the new coach was tasked with introducing his school to its new conference and the best he could come up with was that UCLA was located in Los Angeles. It was an awkward moment that inspired a lot of jokes.
As UCLA conveined for its first practice a week later, Foster embraced the gaffe, wearing a shirt that said "We're in LA."
This is absolutely the right move by Foster and the school. It's the kind of fun and silly thing that a fanbase can own, especially if the school is on board. "We're in LA" is funny and admitting that is important. Not to mention, it's true. And it's kind of weird that there's a team in Los Angeles in the Big Ten. People should probably be talking about this nonstop. Foster's shirt will help start a conversation.
Foster and UCLA will kick off their season a month from now at Hawai'i. Their inaugural B1G schedule starts on September 14 when Indiana visits LA for the first time since the Hoosiers played USC in 1982.