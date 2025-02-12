UNLV Confirms Death of Senior Offensive Lineman Ben Christman
UNLV senior offensive lineman Ben Christman has died at the age of 21, the program confirmed on Wednesday.
Christman was found dead in an off-campus apartment on Tuesday. Christman's family and team have been informed, and a cause of death has yet to be determined by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Christman, a former 4-star offensive line prospect, was entering his fifth and final season of eligibility after stops at Ohio State and Kentucky. He appeared in 12 games for Kentucky last season, contributing on special teams.
"Our team's heart is broken to hear of Ben's passing," head coach Dan Mullen said. "Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed."