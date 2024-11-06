Urban Meyer Boasts Confidence in Ohio State's Ability to Win National Title
The Ohio State Buckeyes made their debut as the No. 2 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night for the first time in the 12-team format.
The Buckeyes, whose lone loss this season came by one point on the road to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, have all the pieces to contend for a national championship this season under head coach Ryan Day.
Urban Meyer, who won the 2014 national championship as the head coach in Columbus, spoke highly of the program led by his former offensive coordinator in Day. Meyer believes that the Buckeyes have a great chance to win the title for one reason: physicality.
"The most physical team will win the national championship,” Meyer said this week.“I used to say this to our players, the team that punches the hardest will win the national title. It’s historic. I mean, it’s time tested. That’s what happens. Ohio State, there were concerns. I don’t have any more concerns. I saw what I saw. We were live there. That was the best four minute drill I can remember seeing [against Penn State]."
Fresh off a 20-13 road victory against then-ranked No. 3 Penn State last Saturday, the 7-1 Buckeyes host Purdue this weekend.