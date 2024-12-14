Former USC QB Miller Moss Announces Commitment to ACC School
The former Trojans quarterback will be heading east for the next step in his football journey.
Former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has committed to Louisville, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Moss started nine games for the Trojans this season before ceding the starting quarterback job to Jayden Maiava. Moss threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions this season. Over his career at USC, Moss threw for 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
Moss will have one season of eligibility remaining and is the frontrunner to replace Tyler Shough as Louisville's starter. Shough led the Cardinals to an 8–4 record in his lone season as the starting quarterback, but will skip the Sun Bowl as he prepares for the NFL draft.
