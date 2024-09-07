Utah QB Cam Rising Leaves Game vs. Baylor With Hand Injury
The Utes star did not return to the contest.
Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left Saturday's game against Baylor with less than two minutes to play in the first half with a hand injury.
Rising did not return after halftime and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game. At the time of his injury, Rising and No. 11 Utah built a 23–3 lead which they took into halftime. The quarterback completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and added 21 yards rushing before leaving the contest.
Rising missed all of last season for Utah as he recovered from a knee injury suffered in the Rose Bowl in January 2023.
