Irish Beat No. 1 Canes, Utes Win Holy War, Alabama and Georgia Dominate

All right.

Welcome to the show.

Others receiving votes, the overreaction Sunday version.

Pat 40 joined by my Sports Illustrated colleagues, Brian Fisher and Kevin Sweeney.

So much to overreact to, uh, after the biggest weekend of the season, guys, uh, incredible set of games, major stakes, some surprises, some flops, some big-time action.

Uh, I'm gonna run through the results of the 7 ranked versus ranked games.

And then I'm gonna ask you for your overview of the weekend, and then we're gonna dive in on these 7 games big time, uh, and go through playoff rankings, the real Heisman, not just the weekly Heisman, uh, and then who the heck gets fired, because some people really should get fired after this weekend.

Um, all right, the seven games, here's the results.

Started at noon, holy war, fantastic, great uniforms, both wearing their home unis, all color, all red versus all blue.

Utah 28, BYU 20.

Same time, Texas and Missouri.

Missouri had many chances to win.

Some people say the officials cost Missouri.

Not sure about that.

I think they still had chances to win.

There were some bad calls, so what?

Uh, Texas 34, Missouri, 20.

Uh, afternoon, some beatdowns.

Oregon, 41, Ohio State, 28 in the horseshoe.

Alabama 31, LSU 13 in Death Valley.

Uh, then, same as it ever was, Tennessee 34, Kentucky 6.

And kind of a surprising wipeout to me in Oxford, Georgia 42 , Mississippi 7.

And then the game that I covered, and we will talk about that and all of these games, Notre Dame 31, Miami 24.

We've been looking forward to this weekend all season, uh, incredible, like I said, impact, I think on how things are gonna shake out.

I just wanna ask you for an overview to start.

Rate it 1 to 5 stars.

Brian Fisher, how many stars are you giving the weekend?

I, I'm, I'm giving it 5, you know, and I think, you know, you, you list off those results.

I know, I know you conveniently left off because it wasn't a ranked versus ranked matchup.

Michigan and Michigan State, the classic between those 2, 15 to 6.

I apologize to anybody who, who ended up watching that one.

but, you know, look, action, midweek action, we had 4 of the 5 games were 1 score games, uh, 2 of them went to overtime.

We had UTSA.

Getting blitzed by FAU on Thursday night to maybe uh kind of shake up the group of six race.

You had that classic uh pooch kick onside kick by Arizona late on Friday night, uh, you know, Nebraska, uh, those poor fans, uh, I mean, you know, what, what are you gonna do after the game against Illinois, Kevin, I know, I mean, you might have some thoughts on that one.

you had the classic, uh, between, uh, East Carolina walking off.

South Florida on Friday and then just, just every, it seemed like every TV window.

It, it was perfectly arranged for drama to kind of fall.

I know that some of the primetime games a little bit, uh, maybe trended towards blowout territory, but, uh, the, the drama and the amount of coaches that wanna seem, seem to be fired by their fan bases throughout Saturday, I mean, it, it was an All-Star weekend and uh we, we anticipated that coming in, it, it kind of delivered.

I'll give it 5 star freak out potential, uh, and then I, I would say before the chaos, Miami Notre Dame finished with the, uh, the, the touchdown that was or wasn't, um.

I, I would have said it was only a 3-star weekend in terms of the actual games delivering, maybe because my expectations were so high.

I think that finish bumps it up to, to, to 4-star games, 5-star freak out for me.

It was, it was, it was a great, but for potential best slate of all time, greatest weekend in college football history, I don't think it was quite that.

It was very good, it wasn't quite that.

Yeah, I'm going 4 stars as well.

Uh we only had 21 score games.

Uh, I mean, I was just shocked at the laydown by a couple of these teams, 3 of them really particular, Ohio State, LSU, and Mississippi.

They did not compete on their home fields.

So that kept it from being a complete, you know, 100% golden Saturday.

But the other stuff, I mean, it was fantastic.

And uh the, Yeah, the, the, the, the attention and the tension was just kind of laid out, like you said, Brian, kind of throughout the, the whole day, you know, it just was, it was there and it built, and, and, and then it did build in an end in the, uh, the, the Notre Dame Miami game, and we gotta do a little bit of old guy radio here.

Sorry, fellas, uh, but I attended both the '88 Notre Dame Miami game and this one.

Covered them both.

The one in '88, I was like, I was like 24 years old, I did not know what I was even doing.

It was the biggest thing I'd ever covered at that point.

Uh, still remains one of the greatest games I've ever covered.

And watching this thing unfold Saturday night, the similarities were crazy.

I mean, it was really, really wild how this came to be.

Uh, like that game, Notre Dame controlled the game, looked like it would win the game, never really I thought it wasn't going to win the game until all of a sudden, oh my God, Notre Dame may not win the game.

Miami coming back, uh, Darian Mensa playing like Steve Walsh did in '88, just carving them up, making unbelievable plays.

And it comes down to the deciding play is a pass breakup in the end zone, the same end zone.

Press box is on the other side of the stadium now, so it was kind of like in front of me or my side of the stadium both times.

Uh, Luke Talich reaches his hand in like Pat Terrell breaking up the pass, a two-point pass for the 31-30 win.

This one could have been 31-30, but they didn't get that far because it was a fourth-down play.

Tali breaks up the the pass, three-star former walk-on from Cody, Wyoming.

Making that play.

And then the huge controversy, should it have been a catch, should it have been a touchdown.

And Mario Cristobal echoing the exact words of Jimmy Johnson on another controversial play in the '88 game, a fumble call on Cleveland Gary that was not a fumble.

Uh, he said, you can't, you can't come in here and leave it in the hands of the officials.

So, the throwbacks, the callbacks were incredible, uh, the tension was incredible.

Uh, Notre Dame had to have it and got it.

My question, real quick question for you guys, catch or no catch, Kevin?

I say no catch.

I, I, I think when you slow it down, it feels a lot more like a catch.

I think live and at game speed.

It's too bang bang for me.

I don't think there was enough time of him truly possessing the ball to say, yes, it's a catch, it's a touchdown, yes, on the freeze frame, yes, he has two hands on the ball, yes, he's in the end zone, but that's not the standard for a catch in any other area of the field.

So, to me, I, I liked the incomplete pass there, but man, it was close, man, it was close.

It, it was, you know, by, by the finest of, and we're arguing about a catch, like, what, what is, you know, dead is never dead in, in college football or the NFL for, for that matter.

And I mean, just an unbelievable play by Luke Tali.

Like, I mean, he was phenomenal throughout the night, um, like, I, I mean, you talk about teach tape in terms of playing defensive back, uh, the interception that he had, uh.

Just, you know, playing through them, and you know, like you say, oh, we're taught this.

Like that was, um, you know, another, uh, you know, kudos to the defensive staff there at Notre Dame in terms of, you know, in the entire episode.

That's, that's how, that's what you do.

And, uh, I, I, you know, it was close.

It was definitely a close call.

And at this, this point, margins are thin in, in college football.

And you want, uh, you know, as, as we We've seen already, you know, week after week, uh, this is, this is a game of inches, and, uh, Miami, uh, was probably on the, on the wrong side of that, but, um, look, I, I, I think it was just added to the incredible element, added to the drama, and, uh, I, I still think that, uh, as much as Miami fans are gonna be talking about that, so will Notre Dame fans in terms of, hey, we, we were that close to maybe missing the playoffs at the end of the year.

Yeah, I mean, it's razor's edge, no doubt about it.

And that is, you know, it's obviously why sports is so captivating, it's this great game comes down to that, basically.

And there was still 3 minutes to play.

Other things could have happened.

You could even argue that Miami could have kicked a field goal and then tried to, you know, play defense and get the ball back, uh, or you could say, look, if they score, fine, Notre Dame has plenty of time, and they've been moving the ball, they're gonna go down and win the game.

But it did.

Basically turn right there on that play.

Um, watching it live, so I'm, I'm, I'm watching again, I'm in the press box, and I, I, I was just watching his feet, and I was like, well, his feet are definitely in bounds.

Why are they saying this is incomplete?

And then it wasn't till you see the replay when you see that Tali knocks the ball away from Elijah Lofton, the tight end who was phenomenal.

He was, they could not cover him for most of the night.

Um.

And in the absence of Malachi Tony, the way he and uh Cooper Barkate stepped up was very impressive for, for Miami.

You know, there's, there's certainly part of me that says, do you have to have the ball until Tuesday for it to be a reception?

You know, that, uh, when, when, when is the play over, and should it be over when he steps out of bounds and he has the ball?

But, that is the, as you said, Kevin, the standard, like every place on the field, that's the standard.

So, should, should that be the same in the end zone?

Yeah, it probably should be.

But it does add another element of uh Eternal controversy.

People are still talking about the Cleveland Gary fumble, 38 years later.

I think they'll be talking about the Elijah Lofton incompletion for an awful long time as well.

So, uh, very fun to, to have attended both of those things.

So, uh, in an attempt to, to kind of get our arms around this whole day.

Let's go through and just do some winners and losers here.

We're gonna do two rounds.

We'll start with the winners cause we're such positive people, and then we'll do the losers, and we'll skewer whoever the heck we can think of.

Um, but let's start with, uh, this with Brian.

Just give me one, your biggest winner from the day out of these 7 games.

Uh, I'm, I'm gonna go with Morgan Scally, you know, um, and, I, I mean, he, he, the, the pressure, he knows that rivalry better than anybody.

He grew up in it, uh, in, in the state.

He played in it as, as a player.

He's been an assistant for, for, for that rivalry game forever and, and, and to dramatically, uh, at brunch time there in Salt Lake to, to get that win, really stamped, you know, his seal of approval on the program.

Like I, I think it was big for him to really kind of be able to.

Out of Kyle Whittingham's shadows.

That was the game that he was able to do that.

Um, you know, just the, the way that they, he's pushed the right buttons this season, the way he's kept that group moving in the right direction, uh, the creativity we've seen on offense, um, you know, this is not a, a hard watch Utah team like we, we've seen sometimes in the past where it's all defense, a little bit of special teams, and then they're just getting the job done in terms of offense.

Now, you're, you're actually seeing, um, them able to move the ball, you know.

Dampier has been fantastic and, um, yeah, you know, they allowed BYU to get back into that game and the swings of momentum.

That's just the, this rivalry game, right?

And, uh, you know, he managed that game, uh, throughout uh excellently and I think that was, you know, that, that was the first time he said, all right, this, this is truly Morgan Scally's program.

So, big win for him in the, in the holy war, big win for him in terms of getting over the hump, uh, for Utah and being in the playoffs, and, and I think, uh, a huge for him , uh, moving forward with that program.

Kevin, got a winner.

Yeah, I, I, I think the big winner is Notre Dame.

I mean, I just the pressure that you felt like they were under.

I mean, it didn't even feel like elation as much as relief that they held on and won that game, right?

I think.

Everyone in that building, players, fans, coaches, administrators, the president, you know, like, up and down, like, everybody understood this team is good enough to win a national championship and may not have a chance to if they can't find a way to win this game, and the pressure in that building was enormous, and You know, to come out the way they did and have such control of the game, and then just try to hold on for dear life as Dary Benson made play after play after play after play.

Um, I mean, they're the biggest winner of the night.

Their, their playoff berth is in a lock, cause I'm sure they, they could lose theoretically.

I don't think they're going to lose, uh, down the stretch, which means they're in.

They might be a top 4 team at that, we'll see, um, you know, this, this week's rankings will probably be somewhat instructive there, um, but.

The stress of doing this again, the stress of staring down, what will the committee view, how, how will the committee view us if we're 10 and 2 and we've beaten the 10 worst teams in the schedule and lost, lost to the two best.

Like, I don't know how many people could have taken it, and so the fact that they, the fact that they were able to get the monkey off their back, win the big game, do it at home, uh, in a game that had so much anticipation and hype, do it to the team that arguably kept them out of the playoffs last year.

I mean, it was, it was enormous for them, to me, they're the biggest win of the week.

Yeah, so a couple of interesting, telling, I think, comments about that from Freeman after the game.

One is like, you know, I, I don't wanna let go of this, like, they needed it so badly, and he was, you know, I mean, obviously so joyful at the win, it's like, gosh, I don't even wanna think about the last 3 games, cause we, they put so much into this one, and to get it, and have not have had , you know, the big signature win last year.

And arguably, other than the playoffs, not have had many signature wins, uh, the 2024 playoff when they made it to the championship game, they There was, there was no doubt that there was an immense amount riding on this and that, that Freeman felt it.

Uh, I'm gonna say, uh, Alabama and, and Kaylin DeBoer, I think most everybody, certainly me included, thought, what the hell is Alabama doing at number 5 in the playoff rankings?

That's ridiculous.

LSU is gonna set this straight, they're gonna go into Baton Rouge, and we're gonna see that maybe Alabama was overrated.

No, no, they took care of business there, man.

I mean, very impressive.

Uh, actually fell behind in the second half, and then boom, put 21 unanswered on them to finish the game.

And that's been something this team has done actually for Alabama.

They, they will get on rolls and just dominate.

They did that to Kentucky, they did that to Mississippi State, they've done it, uh, you know, a few different times this year.

South Carolina, I believe, as well.

And, uh, and I think Kaylin DeBer certainly could use that, and, and got it.

So I'm gonna say Alabama, a winner as well.

All right, round two.

Brian, who else you got?

Uh, I'm, I'm gonna go with Kirby Smart, uh, because I don't think he has to see Trinidad Chambliss again, uh, you know, across the field.

So I'm, I'm gonna go with that.

And look, you know, it was just one-way traffic.

I think it was the best, uh, that Georgia's defense has ever played against Trinidad.

But look, you go back to the shootout last year in the regular season, that was just a pinball matchup between the, the two teams going back and forth, and I, I was at that game between the hedges and Kirby just like, you know, he, he, he looked like he walked out of the shower.

He was just like kind of like, um, you know, like, OK, I'm.

I'm moving on.

I'm, I'm gonna wipe my brow and move on.

And then obviously they, they, uh, Ole Miss pulled the upset, uh, there in the, in the Sugar Bowl, uh, with, with a tremendous comeback where he was just making, uh, play after play.

But you know what, thankfully, I think, I, I don't think they're gonna see them, uh, again in the SEC championship game.

I don't think they're gonna see them in the playoffs, uh, given where Ole Miss is.

And so, uh, I, I congrats to Kirby for, I guess, not seeing Trinidad Chambble anymore.

And, uh, I think more than anything, that game really stamped Georgia as the favorite in the SEC and probably the favorite, uh, to win the national title at this point.

Oh, yeah, I mean, very impressive.

Uh, I'll go with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

I don't know if, I mean, that game became a little bit more intriguing because that window had sort of uh waned in interest and uh I don't know if you guys saw Shane Beamer's Shane Beamer's on-field postgame interview, like, very emotional, had his wife next to him.

I think he, it was sort of the, like, relief of I'm not getting fired.

I mean, and that was a real, and I think it's been building over the last month, but um I think just in that moment, you could tell it's like, man, like, I really thought I was dead there, and now, now I'm not, and that was pretty cool to witness, um, but look, he's done a great job with this group because, you know, the quit factor in some of these teams, especially that come in with expectations, that spent money, that get punched in the mouth early in the season, like, it's, it's been there for a lot of these teams, and The way he's been able to get them off the mat, find different ways to win, right?

They've, they, they won this one very ugly, they've scored at points really well with, with Sellers.

Sellers was grinding it out yesterday on an ankle that didn't look 100%, um, but that was, that was an impressive result for me, and again, I'm not saying they're beating Georgia, probably not beating Georgia, quite frankly, but if they do , you gotta find a way to put this team in the playoffs because there won't be 12 teams playing better, uh, than what this Gamecock team is doing right now.

Yeah, uh, the quit, we're gonna get to some quit factor here, I'm pretty sure, in a bit, but, uh, yeah, that was , that was, uh, when they were 2 and 3, everybody was firing Shane Beamer.

Everybody except his boss, who wisely did not, and now they're sitting here at 6 and 3.

my last winner, I'm gonna say Miami.

I thought without Malachi Tony, go on the road.

Down 24 to 3, I thought they were possibly gonna get trucked, and we're gonna say, man, if they don't get Tony back, this team isn't any good.

And they rallied, and they come back, and they're within a bang bang play of potentially tying the game , and taking it down either to the wire to overtime.

I, I again, I was blown away how good Mensah was.

And not just, we see, you know, their offense has been so efficient this season, so good.

You see Mensah drop back and throw on schedule, and it's all perfect, and it looks lovely, and it just works.

That was not the case this game.

He was getting rushed like hell, I mean, Notre Dame's defensive line played great.

They were all over him, but they couldn't get him on the ground very often.

He was really mobile, he was throwing on the run, he was creative.

And then, as I said, Barcade and Lofton rising up the way they did.

They didn't, I thought, jeez, they're gonna need Mark Fletcher to be able to, you know, at least just kind of run the ball and control the game to have a chance here.

No, no, they still chucked it around and, and they were fantastic.

So, I look at it, I look at Miami and I'm like , you guys are still really good.

And even without Malachi Tony, that's a playoff team, and that's, that's at worst a home field playoff team, if not a top 4.

We'll see how things play out.

OK, uh, let's, let's kill some people.

Let's, let's find some losers here.

Uh , Brian, your first loser.

My, my first loser, and I might even consider that, uh, Malachionei is kind of in the same camp, but like, uh, you know, Jeremiah Smith, man, he cannot catch a break.

He's, he's been the best player in college football, I think, for 2, 2.5 years at this point, right?

You know, I, I think kind of universally acknowledged like that is the guy that everybody's game planning against, that is the guy everybody's circling against.

It doesn't matter what you, what kind of defense you throw at him, he is making plays and he is fantastic.

And yet, of all the years where he could have easily walked to winning the Heisman Trophy, walked to winning the, the, you know, any, any kind of award you have out there, the, the Maxwell, the, the Belitnikov, all that, and then this is the Ohio State team you get stuck on.

Like, I mean, it's not like out of the, out of the question, uh, you know, that this is a team that, uh, you know, is playing at.

In the Citrus Bowl at best right now, you know, and so I, you know, Jeremiah Smith, he, he's a little frustrated at the end of that, that Oregon game.

You kind of saw that come out.

Uh, I, I, man, I, I, I can understand the frustrations.

And, you know, the worst part is too, is like he's, he's gonna go to an even worse team next year in the NFL.

Like he's gonna be on like the, the Browns or the Falcons or and he's gonna have to be dealing with all this.

So like it's, it's just a truly terrible cycle that, uh, poor, poor Jeremiah Smith is, is in at this point.

Yeah, I mean, gutting for for for them and and watching their season just kind of collapse over the last two weeks.

Um, curious what it will change long term in terms of how teams approach backup quarterbacks and whatnot, but, I mean, clearly Ohio State's problems run deeper.

Um, like, it's, it's easy to blame the quarterback, it ain't all the quarterback.

They, they, they, they were a more flawed football team than I think we realized.

Um, I mean, to me, the big loser of Saturday is, is Michigan.

Uh, this is the game you couldn't lose if you're Kyle Whittingham.

Um, Michigan State has not been a very good football team.

They've been a feisty football team in the last couple of weeks, but they have not been a good football team, let's be very, very clear about that, and To not only be bad and not only to get beat, but to be so hapless offensively.

Uh, I mean, I think it's hard to imagine a world where Beck is on the staff next week, even, like, I, I, I don't know how he has a job after this, certainly not next year, but this feels like a , a Sunday announcement or a Monday announcement that we're going a different direction with the offense, but, I mean, the offense has its own woes beyond the coordinator, right?

Like, Like, Beck has coordinated good offenses before, right?

It's not like this guy is his 1st, 1st rodeo here.

Uh, they don't have talent, uh, they don't, their talent doesn't look particularly good when it is out there, I mean, That this is a train wreck to the magnitude.

I don't think any of us really saw it possible for a coach in Kyle Whittingham, who's so good and so respected and I mean, it feels increasingly to me like a clean break is the only only path forward here, because It just, given this is not a long-term solution anyway, which I think everyone knew when you hired Kyle Whittingham.

I, I just, I don't know what the point of going into next year or the year after, of like, oh, we're gonna build this thing right at Michigan here, if the coach isn't gonna be there in 4 years regardless.

So, I mean, an ugly result, a result that will feel really, really bad for Michigan fans, even in a season where, you know, look, they weren't going to the playoffs, they weren't winning the national championship, but man, were they bad yesterday, embarrassingly bad.

Oh, I don't know.

I think going 57 minutes scoreless against one of the worst Michigan State teams in memory, you know, their archrival from across the state, and that isn't too bad, is it?

Really?

OK, yes, it was terrible.

I mean, just unbelievably bad.

They had 192 yards of total offense.

They lost to a team that didn't score a touchdown.

They lost to a team that basically had no hope.

This was Michigan State's Super Bowl, and congrats to them, they won it, but good God, Michigan, please show up.

That was a disaster.

Uh, but, you know who I think it was the worst disaster?

LSU, Lane Kiffin.

Their best win right now, Lane Kiffin's best win as a $13 million a year coach is against 5 and 4 Auburn.

I guess that's it.

I mean, that's it.

They have beaten nobody.

They have lost to Kentucky, they have lost to Mississippi, and they got punished at home by an Alabama team.

LSU fans hate Alabama.

They've always hated him, but they really hate him since the Sabanera came to pass, when Saban went from LSU to Miami to, to Alabama, and just beat the hell out of them.

So, I, I, I'm just, I'm astounded at what I'm seeing from an LSU team that spent about $50 million on its roster, certainly one of the most expensive ones in the country.

And Between them and Ohio State, some quit factor out there, for sure, for sure .

All right, who else?

Round two, biggest losers, Brian?

Uh, I'm gonna go with the West Virginia defensive coordinator, Zach Alley.

Uh, I don't know if you guys caught that shootout.

Like that was an old school throwback, Big 12 game back and forth and back and forth, and, uh, you know, to, to allow Thomas Castellanos to throw for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns, uh, yeah , I mean, I, I think you're, you gotta be, uh, and, and, and, the, the poor, uh, West Virginia fans.

I mean, they, they, they've allowed the last couple of weeks, at 53 to Texas Tech, right?

Right?

You, you, you allow uh 20 to TCU, so like, all right, good, good, good on you.

You got the win there.

You allowed 45, 42 in a win, all right?

You allowed 52 to Arizona, 42 in a loss to Iowa State, 41 for Oklahoma State.

Like this is, uh, you know, you, you can't, you can't.

You know, put it on Rich Rod in terms of the entertainment factor.

Like, at least he's bringing that every single week now.

It's not ending up on the, on the right side of the ledger, but, uh, poor Zach Alley, uh, I mean, the only worst defense in, in the Pero is Stanford at this point.

So, uh, some, some bad company for him and, uh, at least they.

They, they've given us some, some classic Big 12 shootouts.

That is a much, much watched team at this point because, uh, you, you know, you're gonna get some points, you're gonna get some, some touchdowns, but to allow Thomas Castellanos to, to, to look like a Heisman Trophy winner at that point, yeah, I, I, I'm gonna, I'm gonna put you under the bus right now.

Yeah, um, I'll go to Friday night and Matt Rhule, uh, I mean, it's just, this is an absolute disaster.

Uh, they can't score.

I mean, they, they, they just fired Dana Holgerson, uh, I, I, I guess I don't understand.

How at some point we keep letting Matt Rhule fire coordinators.

Like, how many times can Matt Rhule be like, well, it's everybody else's fault but mine, right?

Win some games, score some points.

And, oh, by the way, this quarterback that you just resigned two weeks ago.

I mean, he looks horrible right now, like like they they they cannot move the football.

The one touchdown in that game, uh, or or the the one explosive play, excuse me, the one explosive play they had in that game was a deeply underthrown ball that might have been tipped, that sort of somehow dropped into a.

Either Barney or Gilmer's hands, I can't remember which one.

I mean, they are putrid offensively, uh, they seem to have rolled over and quit, uh, yet again, which is a a a a big pattern.

And look, last year your athletic director gives you a contract extension right before the wheels fall off.

This year, you give your quarterback a contract extension right before the wheels fall off.

I mean, everyone in the state of Nebraska needs some, some research and time in the market, uh, because this is, this is not good, uh, and again, Does it feel responsible to pay the buyout that it would take to get rid of Matt Rhule?

Probably not.

Is there a grand list of candidates that look amazing for this job?

Perhaps not.

Can you move forward like this?

I like, I increasingly, I don't know, I didn't really take the rule hot seat stuff seriously until I watched Friday night, and I was like, yeah, I mean, they kind of have a point.

Oh yeah, no, it's so bad.

I mean, it is so, so bad, they've lost 4 in a row, point totals in those games, 1714, 1013.

And Calandria.

He runs around and makes some stuff happen.

You can't build a team around, run around and make some stuff happen.

You have to actually have a system in which he can thrive, and in which you drop back and read and throw, and, and you break defenses that way.

And yes, to blame this on Dana Hol remember they brought in Dana Holgson last year, and that was the magic bullet, man, or it was 2 years ago, whenever.

They needed somebody to, you know, to help Dylan Rayola.

That's the thing, they've had 2 magic bullets, and they have both missed the mark completely.

First, we're gonna sign the best quarterback in the country, Dylan Rayola.

Oh, it's gonna be the savior.

Nebraska's back.

Well, things aren't going too well.

Let's get rid of the coordinator, and let's bring in Holgo.

He'll fix it.

Oh, now we're firing him in the middle of the season.

I mean, there's no doubt, look, this is, this is on rule, uh, whether it's too expensive to fix or not, I think you have to try.

I mean, this, uh talk about untenable situations.

Um, it is just the same thing over and over and over in Nebraska, and that fan base is, is too invested, I think, to, to put up with this.

Anyway, My other big loser, I'm going with Kentucky here.

That just looked like every other Kentucky game against Tennessee.

It didn't look like a special Kentucky team.

And hey, they've had a good season, a really good season.

Kudos to Will Stein, uh, 7 and 1 is phenomenal, but they, they went down to Knoxville and played just like a team coached by Jerry Clayborne, Bill Curry, Hal Mummy, Guy Morris, Rich Brooks, Joker Phillips.

Everybody and Mark Stoops, everybody, they go, all Kentucky teams go to Lexi, go to Knoxville and get thumped like this.

This was a 28 point beating, and it just looked like, oh, yeah, we still have, we still have a long way to go in this, uh, in this conference.

Hey, kudos to Tennessee.

Tennessee, a little bit under the radar, is prominently in the playoff mix at this point, but, but for Kentucky, uh, that, that looked a little too familiar.

Um, all right.

Speaking of the playoff mix, I, uh, sketched out my bracket, or at least my top 12 , uh, last night at like, Yeah, look at here, it's at 3:48 a.m. when I got back to my hotel in Indianapolis from South Bend, so it may not make sense cause this is 3:48 a.m. work, but this is what I got.

You guys tell me where you agree, disagree, uh, what you think that you would do this year.

I've got Georgia number 1.

I think Georgia, Georgia, #1, clearly, and Utah #2, clearly.

I think I, I'm starting there and I have no qualms about that.

I do think overall, this weekend did really help.

It did clear out some chaff, all right?

We, we got, we got enough SEC teams that we've gotta look at and said, mm, I don't think we need you in this playoffs.

Um, all right, so Georgia 1, Utah 2, I've got UCLA 3.

Look, they're undefeated, they went on the road, 9 o'clock body game, body clock game, win by 2 touchdowns, threw consecutive bombs.

I mean, And great play calling by Drew Kennedy to load up the first one, and then shame on Minnesota for letting it happen again.

But same play, same guy, he caught two passes, 2 150 yards, 2 touchdowns.

I've got Notre Dame number 4, I've got Miami 5.

I have Texas 6, Indiana 7, Tennessee 8.

Alabama, 9, Wake Forest 10, and no, I will not apologize for that.

BYU 11, and Boise State, 12.

And I think the list after that gets more narrow.

That's the part where this weekend, I think, helped the committee, because I think it really stratified.

Now, there's gonna be enough other upsets and losses and stuff that they'll get hard again, but I think this week's fairly easy.

Uh, Kevin , your just, your thoughts, your reaction, what you, uh, what you might change out of that.

Yeah, I mean, the one that, the one that stands out to me is, is BYU and kind of what to do with them, um.

You know, my, my instinct was them losing that game means they're not a playoff team, uh, especially given they had opportunities, they bounced back, they took the lead, um.

But then you see how the Notre Dame win ages, which ages quite well after the after the win over Miami.

And I'm not convinced that you can knock BYU BYU out yet.

I think for a week 10 playoff, it's probably right.

I think for a week 14 playoff, I'm not convinced that BYU has enough to hold on, but that was the one that really kind of stood out to me, is, is like, what do we do with this potential 2 loss, elite non-conference win, uh, 1 loss you can't quibble with, one loss you can.

Yeah .

My, my gut says no, but we're gonna do this debate every week, so, uh, we might as well start it now.

Yeah, I mean, you get down, that's the last spot, basically, the last at large spot, and it's, it's tough.

Uh, anyway, Brian, go ahead.

Yeah, I'm, I'm, I'm kind of along your lines, Pat.

You know, I, I think, you know, Georgia has clearly established itself as, as the #1 team even though Utah is, is undefeated and has that, uh , that, that great win over BYU at this point.

And look, they, they've taken care of business , looked good in all three phases, but I think those are kind of clearly the established top two.

I would have Notre Dame 3, to be honest.

Um, you know, I've seen the Irish up close in person for that BYU game and obviously they just kind of got blitzed early on, but you look at that second half, you look at how controversial it was certainly at the end of that game as well.

Um, you throw that in there.

I I would put Miami right behind them at number 4, you know, especially considering, um, you know, just getting used to not having Malachi Tony and like, you know, look, he was such a huge percentage of their offense, uh, early on in the season.

They've adjusted at this point.

Um, you know, it took them a while against a very good Notre Dame defense.

I mean, that's, you know, still one of the better defenses in the country.

So, uh, I, I would put Miami right there at number 4.

I still am a believer in Indiana.

I don't know if I'm kind of out on a limb there at number 5.

I think they're, they are, they are taking what is in front of them.

And still doing.

I, I think this will be a big test certainly coming up against USC.

I, I, I am expecting them to win that.

And once they win that, I think everybody will be back on the Indiana bandwagon in terms of they're going out there executing.

We'll see what happens, uh, with, with the quarterback.

I put UCLA right behind them, and then I think it's like, all right, yeah, you're, you're picking teams out of hat.

I would definitely go to Alabama at this point.

Um, yeah, I think that, the tide have clearly established themselves.

Yes, the floor can be low under Kaylin DeBoer.

We know that at this point, but man, big games, you know, he's gonna be.

He's, he's gonna show up.

And I think that's, that's why Alabama with, you know, especially with a quarterback at this point, you know, it's, it's late November.

You know, you don't have an inexperienced quarterback anymore.

And so, I think now, now that they're kind of falling into a rhythm now that guys are getting a little bit healthier, I think on both sides of the ball that they're gonna come along and, yeah, I mean, I, I think you can kind of, uh, pick your, pick your dozen.

I, I would put Wake Forest slightly ahead of Texas at this point.

Um, you know, I, I think Texas in terms of resume, they have the edge, you know, clearly.

But in terms of how you, how these teams are playing, like, you know, give me Wake Forest every day.

Every day of the week, you know, at this point.

Like, I don't know what to expect out of Texas from week to week.

And, you know, there are times that, you know, they, they execute and they look crisp, and man, the opening script is fantastic, and they go out and, and it looks like, yeah, that is a team that can win the national title.

But man, there are also times where you're just like, you're pulling your hair out.

Like, I don't know how Texas fans put up with it from, from 4 quarters.

Like it, it seems like every, every time, you know, you, you, you want to scream at your TV or whatnot, um, in terms of their execution.

So, that's kind of how I have, have things settling out and then, then Tennessee right behind.

The, uh, just because of that win in, in Knoxville.

So, uh, yeah, I, I think you can throw in BYU at the end, but it, it's, it's gonna be interesting.

I, I think it, to me, the committee debate this week going into Tuesday, it's gonna be interesting to see, you know, whether Kentucky, because they started so high, uh, there, and then they were pretty closely grouped, um, whether Kentucky falls below BYU.

I think, I think BYU has a better resume.

I think they're the better team at this point.

Um, you know, I, I think Kentucky's, uh , resume overall, uh, certainly took a hit this week with the LSU loss.

So, um, That's kind of how I see it shaking up, but like I, I wouldn't be surprised at all if, if the committee kind of throws a curveball in terms of debating all of these teams.

You have the head to head come in.

It, it, it's gonna be a fascinating, uh, kind of, you know, debate they're going into Tuesday night.

It'll, you know, that this will be a test of their flexibility.

Because I think you really have to shake it up after last week, which, which I thought was gonna have to be the case anyway, because of all these big games, right?

Like the, the committee would have been better off if they just said, we need to wait a week for this first one till we see all these teams play in these big moments, but that's not the way it works.

ESPN has to have a TV show, so, we have to have it go head to head with the midterm elections.

Anyway, uh, So, yeah, I, I think the last couple of spots at large are gonna be really difficult.

I, I can see, you know, through.

9, without, without too much problem, and I think Boise State's now pretty clearly the, the, the at-large.

It's the, the 10th and 11th spots that you like, I've, like I've got Wake, I've got BYU, and then, what are you, Texas Tech, USC is, is gaining.

Ground here by not playing.

Oregon, back from the dead, Kentucky, how far should they drop, Iowa, red-hot South Carolina, SMU, you know, I, I, I, that's gonna be where the difficulty comes, but it's better now than, you know, I mean, I, look, you can't rank LSU.

They, again, as I said, they don't have good wins.

They've lost 3 times and they have no good wins.

The other 3 loss, Mississippi has been trucked twice.

I mean, smoked by Georgia, great, great team.

Florida, not that great a team, got smoked by Florida.

Um, you know, some of the other teams that now you're looking at with 3 losses and like, yeah , I don't know.

Ohio State, what, you know, you can't, I don't think you can rank them.

They got the nice win over Indiana on the road, but they're falling apart in front of our very eyes.

So, right now, I think the committee should, in my opinion, have a pretty clarified .

9 teams in whatever order.

And then they need to decide whether we respect Wake Forest, which I think they should.

And then what do you do with that last at large spot.

So, it's gonna be fascinating to see how that uh transpires.

Um, wanna talk Heisman real quick, and then we're gonna talk about who gets fired, and we, we, I think we have a hiring that's happening today as we speak, as we tape this.

So, we'll get to that real quick as well.

But, We do, we do the small scale Heisman every week, right?

I think we should talk large scale here .

Brian, you brought up, I mean, Jeremiah Smith, good lord, uh, he still had 7 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

I mean, he is still impossible to cover, but getting him the ball is harder, and playing on a good team, which tends to matter a lot.

Is gonna factor in here.

And I, I, you know, I, I kind of think with, with JJ Smith, it's almost like you're looking at Travis Hunter a couple of years ago , and you're like, do we just throw out the team record, and Colorado was pretty good.

I mean, they were 9 and 3, lost their bowl game 9 and 4, for Colorado, it was really good.

But we just said, look, Travis Hunter's doing stuff nobody else can do, we're giving him the Heisman.

And it's so does JJ Smith get that level of respect, or I think both quarterbacks in Notre Dame, Miami really helped themselves as Heisman candidates.

Malachi Tony now, I'm sorry, look, a wonderful player, I probably would have had him on my Heisman ballot.

He's gonna miss the last month of the season.

So, he's not getting a vote.

But boy, did Darian Mensa play well without him, and boy did CJ Carr play well.

And I will say, this is, this is not really our sandbox, but the NFL is sitting out there saying, oh my God, we have no quarterbacks to draft.

Both these guys, now, CJ Carr, we don't know, he's, this is his 3rd year of college, he could stay for 2 more years, probably, I mean, I would not be shocked if he stays for 1 , depending, Notre Dame wins the championship, all bets are off, but.

Uh, and then Mensah could play another year as well.

So, you know, we'll see about that.

But I think both these guys, if I'm the NFL I'm putting on that tape from last night and saying, oh, OK, we don't have to go, you know, overextend ourselves for one of these other quarterbacks we thought was good at the beginning of the year, and now we don't think it's good.

But anyway, I, right now, probably my ballot is those three guys, Jeremiah Smith and those two quarterbacks.

I don't know the order, we'll see how that plays out, but what do you guys think, Heisman?

Yeah , I was a little surprised, you know, I'm seeing CJ Carr, I guess just maybe in terms of the narrative, like, all right, Notre Dame quarterback, probably gonna be 11 and 1, you know, played well, has, has a, you know, big like did, did he get a Heisman moment in that game, like.

I mean, maybe some of those throws, I mean, he, he played well.

Like I'm, I'm not downplaying it.

I just, I feel like we're, we're getting a little bit of ahead of, ahead of ourselves in terms of like annoying him as, as the favorite, I guess from a, from a betting odds standpoint, from a narrative standpoint.

Um, I, I think Darian Mensa almost enhanced, you know, like you're saying, almost enhanced his case for the Heisman and, and especially with Tony out, if he continues to put up big numbers, he'll, he'll have, he'll have a championship game, you know, on that weekend that CJ Carr will not, um, you know, so I think that's another kind of additional.

Thing, uh, the, the 11 guy that I might throw out there as a potential option to kind of upset this order and, you know, I, I think you can probably throw Jeremiah Smith out there as, as a guy you, you gotta have on the ballot at some point, um, you know, just because he is that outstanding.

But Drew Messmaker at Oklahoma State, he leads the country in touchdown passes.

He'll have a big marquee game against Texas Tech coming up.

So like I, I think there's a chance that even, uh, Oklahoma State ends up in the Big 12 championship game.

So like there's a whole lot of possibility.

that maybe Drew Messmaker is kind of the guy, especially cause you're gonna hear a lot of talk about him in the NFL.

So on those Tuesday and Wednesday shows, all the voters are gonna be hearing about Drew Messmaker being the number one quarterback, uh, in, in the draft.

So I think that's gonna also, also help his case.

Um, you know, he's been a phenomenal and , and really against a, with a pretty decent, you know, mediocre defense at, at best for the Cowboys, man.

He, he has really put that team, uh, you know, on, on his back.

So I, I would kind of throw him out there as a potential option if you're kind of going off the radar a little bit at this point.

Yeah, I, I think Carl lacks the Heisman moment, he lacks the, like, overwhelming feeling of stardom, but he also never makes mistakes, and I think that will start to add up in the final month of the season, as no one else kind of claims it.

That being said, I've got a different Big 12 quarterback, I think we should be really talking about.

I, I think Devin Dampier should be very much in this conversation, with the way that he has played, uh, I mean, he's just, he he's a lot to deal with.

Yeah, they could be an undefeated team.

There's a very real chance that he is the quarterback, the star quarterback of an undefeated Utah that is a top 2 or top 3 team in the college football playoff rankings.

If that's the case, How is the guy not the Heisman?

Like, how, how is he not at least in New York and, like, very much in the conversation, like, that is the one to me that, like, is not getting enough attention, and again, maybe it's just because, like, Carr is a little boring and you're splitting votes a little bit between Mensah and Tony, and, you know, now that Jeremiah Smith is maybe less on the conversation, like, I feel like Dampier is being undervalued in this conversation, just because of the way that he's playing, how dynamic he is, how much he kind of dictates the way they want to play offensively, like his, the pace that he plays with, the speed, like, all of those things, I think are are are reasons that he should be in the mix.

Yeah, no, fair, fair comments from both of you guys.

Uh, we'll keep our eyes on the Big 12.

All hell can still break loose there.

Noah Fafita, you know , I mean, I, I, I wish he had played better at crunch time against Texas Tech, you know, they , they had that game on their racket, so to speak, and he did not, he, he just missed several big, big plays, um, and that one got away from him, but he's had a great season, you know, I'd certainly keep an eye on him.

Keep your ballot open, there's still several weeks to go.

No reason to be declaring a Heisman winner at this point, but I think the, the field is starting to crystallize a little bit more.

Um, all right, every week we fire people.

Uh, Kevin Sweeney did send the group text, you know, that this week, we could just say, Team X from the Big 10 can fire their coach and, and cover most of the Big 10.

Um, but who are we firing this week?

There again, many candidates.

Uh, go ahead, um, uh, Kevin.

Yeah, I mean, I kinda already hit Whittingham and Rhule, uh, so those are, those, those are the two big ones for me of the week.

Uh, I think the other, that we're we're doing the more zoomed in we firing, I mean, John Summerall's had some chances, man, in the last month to, to put this team in the conversation, and it just feels like, kinda every time, OK, here, here come the Gators, they lay an egg, and they laid an egg yesterday.

I, I know that , you know, it was, it was Barnes and not Fio under center, but That they, they just need better.

I mean, they, they, they got, I think they gave up a 13 minute touchdown drive to John Mattia and the boys, 1 must stop, stop, yeah, it was, it was, it was full, like an army drive.

No, it it it felt like, I think it was a 20 play, 13 minute drive, let me confirm this, but it was, it, it was quite the sight and it was, I mean, it was a killer because Florida, I think Florida had a chance to kick a field goal.

To cut it to 13 to 10, and they chose not to do that and went for, went for the touchdown on, like, a 4th and 3, and didn't get it, uh, and then right immediately, Oklahoma went on one of the longest drives I can remember.

I kept checking, I, I, I wasn't watching, I just kept checking my phone and going, Man, Oklahoma still has the ball.

Like, what, what is going on here?

Yeah, this drive, this, this touchdown drive for the Oklahoma Sooners, if the CBS app is correct, was 20 plays, 89 yards, 12 minutes and 45 seconds.

Holy moly, wow, that is 3 yards and a cloud of dust.

Oh, all right, Brian, who are you firing?

Oh, so many options, so many options.

I, I, I think I'm gonna go lean into, um, the, the fan base panic and, and say Ryan Day at Ohio State .

I mean.

The, the fact that like, especially in the horseshoe, right?

You know, like it, it's one thing to lose a game, you know, it happens, especially at Ohio State now, nowadays, he's, you know, 6 and 5, you know, the, the last, uh, uh, against Power 5 opponents at this point, um, you know, these last year and a half, and, uh, I mean, to, to have a team to spend the amount of money that they have to just look like this, and, and I, I, I get the, the backup quarterback situation, but like the, the defense has Completely evaporated.

You look at how they're playing early in the season to now, like, what happened?

Like, uh, and, you know, like it, it's, um, you know, completely uh gone away from him.

The, the coordinator hires um from the NFL have not worked out at all.

Um, you know, let's, let's face it, you know, he, he definitely hit on, on Chip Kelly a couple of years ago, um, but it's, it's been some misses .

You know, with, with some of his coordinator hires, um, you know, replacing guys, he elevated, um, you know, guys, and maybe they weren't ready for, for that role, and, um, you know, now, I, I think that's, that's probably the biggest challenge, especially at a, at a big-time program like Ohio State, you know, you're gonna lose assistants.

You, you, you gotta replace them at some point, and, um, he has not hit on that.

And, um, now, I mean, like, look, Are, are, are you gonna convince the, the Buckeyes fans out there that like the Citrus Bowl or, uh, you know, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is like, you know, your, your ultimate destination there and like, are, are they gonna be happy about that?

Absolutely not.

And so I think, you know, the pressure is on, especially, like, can you imagine, you know, going into that game against Michigan, right?

If they end up losing this game, like, we have seen worst Michigan teams end up beating better Ohio State teams before, so.

I, I definitely, you know, you know, throw, throw that out there.

So, I, I, I think, you know, the pressure is definitely on for, for Ryan Day.

And like, if there's any kind of escape hatch for him, whether it be the NFL, whether it be somewhere else, like, uh, maybe, maybe you should start exploring that because like the Fishbowl that is Columbus at this point, it is just gonna get turned up to 11, uh, you know, and, and I, I, I kind of feel, certainly, we, we, we've heard about that before in, in the past years.

He does.

At that national title ring, but like, this is, this is the downside of being the Ohio State coach.

Yes, you get everything on your plate, you have everything uh possible out there, but like when you, when you lose games like this, um, and, and you start getting compared to like the '99 team or that team that, you know, that Luke Fickle had that went 6 and 6, like, those, those are bad records to, to, to be, uh, bringing up, you know, if you're an Ohio State fan at this point, and they are, they are now getting brought up after that loss to, uh, to Oregon.

Yeah, I'm not sure I've seen a worse Michigan team beat a better Ohio State team.

I'm not sure I've seen a worse Michigan team since Brady Hoke was the coach.

But, uh, point taken.

That game is a dud.

It's unbelievable.

Ohio State, Michigan, which has been must-watch for several years in a row, is now just like, uh, doesn't matter, which, that, that throws a wrench into our Thanksgiving weekend planning, cause I think I've been to that game like 5 years in a row.

Um, anyway, that, yeah, that, that like the whole Ohio State thing is just shocking.

Uh, and we will see, yes, if they end up in a Citrus Bowl or whatever.

Uh, we'll see if the, the game check contract thing can keep that from being like a 20 player opt-out, because ain't nobody gonna wanna play in that game, and the fans aren't gonna wanna go watch it.

I mean, that would be incredibly dismal.

And that, the Ryan Day thing, it's, it's wild to me that, like, they just have games where they fall apart.

And then not, not just one, but like, the Michigan games, they have fallen apart.

They fell apart earlier this year when they were leading Texas.

Although really, I, I still give Texas credit for taking that to a degree, but still, they couldn't finish.

And then this game, this was, this was quit factor.

This was a, like, we're just dysfunctional, we don't know what we're doing.

And they had, they had a little bit of that going against USC the week before.

When I was there.

By the way, 3 games, 3 field stormings in a row for me.

Um, I, if you want me, if you wanna win a big game at home, have me come cover it.

I was at Cincinnati when they field stormed against Texas Tech.

I was at the Coliseum when they field stormed there, and everybody hurt Ross Bjork's feelings, and he had to snipe at, uh, Lincoln Riley, and then last night, Notre Dame.

Notre Dame.

Again, USC, both kind of half-hearted field storms, you know, it's not like they're just running wild by like stampede, yeah, yeah.

Anyway, I am fired.

I'm going G6 for my firing here.

Will Hall, who never should have been hired at Tulane.

Loss, did you see this score?

They're at home.

Tulsa 60 to lane 10.

I walk at home by 50 to Tulsa.

It's impossible.

To, it wasn't Georgia, it's Tulsa.

They're 4 and 5.

That program, uh, it's hard to sustain things when you lose coaches.

I get it, but that program was operating on a high level from Willie Fritz to John Summerall, and then you hire Will Hall, who was not good at Southern Mississippi, who was on your staff, and you wanted something easy, and it's been a debacle .

They have gone lose, win, lose, win, lose, win, lose, win, lose by 50, 4 and 5 right now.

Will Hall shouldn't get a second season, in my opinion, uh, it's bad there.

All right, it's never good, sorry, Pat, Pat, it's never good when the AD has to release a statement after a loss, which Tulane AD David Harris said the performance was quote unacceptable and far below the standard we have come to expect in recent years.

That's after like a random week game against like, not a rival, not anyone you care about, they just played so bad, the AD had to be like, yeah, we're not very good.

I, I, I like David, but like that was the, the whole hot dog meme right there.

Like we're all trying to find out the, the guy who did this, you know, like you hired him, man.

Nobody, nobody was sitting out there saying, gosh, I wanna hire Will Hall.

I mean, are you kidding?

So anyway, bad times, uh, suddenly at Tulane, and David Harris might wanna watch his back as well.

Um, but all right, we do have, it looks like some early reports.

Everybody saw this coming.

We talked about it, I believe.

Couple of weeks ago when Dave Doran got fired, but Philip Rivers looks like he might be the guy at NC State.

Some reports they're finalizing.

Uh, I watched interviews of his, uh, you know, he's been a high school coach in Mobile, team lost in the playoffs, and the, the comments basically, reading between the lines like, yeah, I'm done, I'm done here, and , and where, where else would he be going?

But NC State, where his son is gonna be a four-star quarterback.

Uh, this is way outside the box, other than the fact that Philip Rivers is a magic name at NC State, Ma, you know, unbelievable NFL quarterback.

Uh, it was a great one there.

Is this a good hire, Brian?

Good is, you know, a relative term.

You know, I, I think for, for NC State, it's a good hire because it's gonna get the boosters on board.

Uh, you know, they're, they're gonna open up their checkbooks.

Like I think the fan base itself is bought into this hire.

Like they, they've been sold on this.

This has been teased out long enough to where they're like, yeah, so I'm all in.

Like, this was, you know, part, he was part of the, you know, one of the great eras in, in NC State football.

Like nostalgia is a powerful drug and, um, you know, I, I think That means a lot for, for a program like NC State.

And like, you know, yes, there are, there are other options out there.

You can hire an experienced group of 6 coach and you can go that route, but like in terms of actually getting the fan base fired up and and winning the press conference, sure, this, this, this is that hire.

And I, I do think it's, it's different from the, you know, plucking the high school coach like, you know, Trent Dilfer.

Like I think it's a very different situation.

Number one, Philip has, you know, coached successfully.

He's, he's been in the NFL.

Um, you know, there is a reason like in terms of how he wants to put things together in terms of his program, how he wants to run things, how he operates as, as, as a coach and, and really as, as a former player, you know, I think there's, um, you know, some things that are happening behind the scenes that he, you can say, all right, he, he's, he's at least not gonna, you know, go into this and, and look green in the face.

Um, you know, he did an interview with the Buffalo Bills, um, you know , like I think he has an approach to how he wants to, to do things that It's gonna be much different from, from the Twin Hill first types, and yes, he's still got to hire an experienced staff, and I think there has been some, some outreach, you know, behind the scenes in terms of bringing guys not only that he knows, but, you know, do understand, you know, the college game, and it will come down to players, you know, and I think, you know, Philip Rivers is a very charismatic guy.

Yes, money talks at this point in terms of what's, what's that final figure, but, um, yeah, I think if you could maybe convince somebody, especially some , some quarterbacks, not just his son, to maybe take a little bit less, maybe you don't have to pay.

in terms of the salary, you pay some of your staff a little bit more, you can pay some of the players a little bit more, um, you know, may, maybe potentially work.

I'm, I'm not gonna be fully convinced until I see him, uh, winning an ACC title or something like that, but, um, you, you can understand from NCC standpoint, look, this is probably the best they can do in terms of, uh, landing a big name and, uh, maybe getting the fan base fired up and, you know, worst case, if, if it's an experiment and goes wrong 2 or 3 years, you can pull the plug.

It's, it's not that big of a deal.

I mean, it's, it's hard to pull the plug on, like, the favored son, right?

That, that is the risk, is that you walk into a situation where he's so well liked by the boosters, if it doesn't go well, who cares, because he's Mr.

Buddy buddy and he's great in the great with the donor talks, and he goes to breakfast, and he drinks scotch, and he does all the things you want him to do, right?

Like, That that would be my risk is that you end up kind of stuck in this, in this path, and I, I think I said it when we talked about this the first time, like, the fact that the only way for NC State to go get this money is to hire Phil Rivers, means they're probably not that serious about winning in football, that that these donors are not, don't really understand it, uh, and look, this is where they're at in basketball too, they, you know, reacted to, they they, they, they, they sort of forced their AD to hire Will Wade, it didn't work, and then they said, well, we need an NC State guy, so they hired Justin Gainey, who's never been a head coach and was quite frankly, not in the mix for other comparable jobs.

So, yeah, I , I don't know, we'll see.

Look, I, I think the biggest thing is that NC State felt very stale under Doran, like, they were a CW program, and it's quite frankly, like, the, the, they, they were a great team to slot into a CW game for the ACC and I think the hope is, there's certainly excitement locally around Phil, but also some excitement nationally that, like, this is the program you wanna watch in this conference, and that matters, not just for vibes, but also financially now in the ACC with with the way that the uh With with the way that their, their, their deal is structured, right?

Like, if your, if your TV ratings are better, you are making more money, and I, I wonder if that factors in at all to this decision as well.

Maybe, I, you know, I, I, I remain skeptical.

This may work out.

Uh, as you guys said, it could galvanize the money, and that is a huge part of the game these days .

But we certainly see some teams that are spending a lot of money and not winning, and we see some other teams that aren't spending much at all, and are.

So, It's, uh, you know, this does, this, it feels like a comfort hire.

This is, Kevin, you're right, that like, yeah, all of a sudden, NC State's all about the NC State guys.

OK, great.

Well, Everybody's gonna like that at the press conference.

What are they gonna be thinking if you're 3 and 4, heading into November next year?

Uh, we'll see.

They, these things are.

They, they are very ephemeral, and if they start going south, and everybody's like, oh, well, I gave all the money to Phillip cause I thought he'd do it, and I forget it.

I mean, uh, to your point, Kevin, if these guys are not, if you're not like, Hey, I'm in for millions of dollars every single year, whoever the coach is.

Are you, are you really ready to back a football program?

And that, I, I think NC State's a little bit in that kind of tweener range, where do we care that much?

And if things are going well, yes, I care.

And if things aren't, uh, I can go watch basketball or do something else.

So, You know, that that's who NC State's been, they're trying to get themselves out of that, uh, quote unquote rut, and I think it's, look, if if, if you look around and you see what Indiana did, and what um Kentucky is close to doing right now, and some other, you know, basketball-centric places, you're like, yeah, we can do that too.

But if you go get a high school coach, because he's got a magic name.

It's one of those things.

It's like if you're gonna go for every 4th down, you better convert them.

And that is why I say this is stupid, and that's what this is gonna be.

This is 4th and 7th on your own 38 yard line and you're going for it.

Better work.

We'll.

Credit, credit, credit to all our friends in, in the, in the triangle, man.

They, they have a good between this NC State Philip Rivers thing.

You have Bill Belichick and Michael Malone at North Carolina.

You have Duke as a perennial basketball top five program, and then, you know, Manny Diaz wins the, the ACC championship last year, and you have maybe a coaching search and what, where is he gonna go, you know, this offseason.

Like, man, there's the, the storylines that they write themselves there in the triangle.

There are stories, you know, well, I was gonna say also, you know, who didn't really win the press conference?

Wake Forest when they hired Jake Dicker, who's kicking everyone's ass.

So, you know, sometimes that's the way to go.

Anyhow, all right, great show today, guys.

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