SI

Washington State Targeting South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers As Next Head Coach

Rogers has gone 27-3 in two seasons at South Dakota State, including an FCS national title last season.

Mike McDaniel

Washington State is targeting South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers for its head coaching opening.
Washington State is targeting South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers for its head coaching opening. / Jonathan Fernandez/Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State is targeting South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers for its head coaching opening, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.

A deal has not yet been completed, but is expected to be soon.

The 37-year-old Rogers is 27-3 in two seasons as the head coach at South Dakota State, which included an FCS national championship a year ago. The Jackrabbits' season ended in the FCS semifinals on Dec. 21 with a 28-21 loss to rival North Dakota State.

Rogers will replace Jake Dickert, who left Washington State for Wake Forest on Dec. 18. Washington State lost to Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night, ending its season with an 8-5 record. Rogers will now take over a Cougars program entering into a new-look Pac-12 with hopes of continuing its on-field momentum that was gained under the direction of Dickert.

If he is officially hired, it will mark Rogers's first head-coaching job at the FBS level.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football