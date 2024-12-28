Washington State Targeting South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers As Next Head Coach
Washington State is targeting South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers for its head coaching opening, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.
A deal has not yet been completed, but is expected to be soon.
The 37-year-old Rogers is 27-3 in two seasons as the head coach at South Dakota State, which included an FCS national championship a year ago. The Jackrabbits' season ended in the FCS semifinals on Dec. 21 with a 28-21 loss to rival North Dakota State.
Rogers will replace Jake Dickert, who left Washington State for Wake Forest on Dec. 18. Washington State lost to Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night, ending its season with an 8-5 record. Rogers will now take over a Cougars program entering into a new-look Pac-12 with hopes of continuing its on-field momentum that was gained under the direction of Dickert.
If he is officially hired, it will mark Rogers's first head-coaching job at the FBS level.