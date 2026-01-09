What Carson Beck Said About Epic Touchdown That Sent Miami to Title Game
Carson Beck etched his name in Miami and college football lore forever Thursday night when he ran in an epic game-winning touchdown that led to the Hurricanes defeating Ole Miss to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Miami advances to play for a title on its home field of Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19 against the winner of Friday night’s clash between Indiana and Oregon. Beck led the Hurricanes on a 75-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning score with just 18 seconds left to put Miami up 31-27. As Ole Miss’s defense covered the Miami receivers in the end zone on a second-and-goal play from the 3-yard line, Beck saw the left side of the field wide open and ran in untouched for the go-ahead touchdown.
He got to run directly toward the Miami fans behind the end zone and let out a yell as he crossed the goal line for a scamper that won’t be forgotten any time soon across college football. Check out multiple angles of the memorable play below:
After Miami survived a last-second attempt from Ole Miss, the first question for Beck was clear: just how great did that moment feel?
“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Beck said in an interview with Holly Rowe postgame on the ESPN broadcast.
The Georgia transfer went 23-for-37 passing on the night for 268 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception.
Thursday’s battle between Miami and Ole Miss was an instant classic with four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. Beck’s touchdown run will be the most memorable moment from a game that provided everything college football fans could ask for. And you better believe running that ball in felt darn good.