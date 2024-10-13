Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 8 Schedule, Location, TV
ESPN's College GameDay is traveling to one of the biggest games of the season in the SEC for Week 8, as Georgia heads on the road to take on Texas in a top-five clash.
Here's everything you need to know about GameDay's return to Austin.
Where is College GameDay this week?
College GameDay is heading to Austin for a top five contest between the Bulldogs and Longhorns. It is the first matchup between Texas and Georgia since the Longhorns joined the SEC.
Texas heads home after an emphatic 34–3 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are heading on the road after knocking off Mississippi State 41–31 at home on Saturday.
Saturday marks the first time that GameDay has traveled to Austin since the Longhorns hosted TCU in 2022. This is the ninth time ever that Texas has hosted ESPN's traveling college football show in Austin.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.