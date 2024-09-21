Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 5 Schedule, Location, TV
ESPN's College GameDay announced its destination for Week 5 of the college football season, and unsurprisingly, the network's flagship college football show is heading to a primetime SEC game for one of the biggest matchups of the season to date.
Here's everything you need to know about ESPN's College GameDay for Week 5 of the college football season.
Where Is College GameDay This Week?
College GameDay is heading to Tuscaloosa as undefeated No. 2 Georgia travels to No. 4 Alabama in primetime at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is one of the games of the year in the SEC, and a rematch of last December's conference championship when Nick Saban and the No. 8 Crimson Tide knocked off Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Bulldogs, 27–24. The loss knocked Georgia out of the College Football Playoff.
College GameDay hosted their show in Tuscaloosa last November when Alabama hosted LSU, a game the Crimson Tide won 42–28.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the network's premier college football pregame show. College GameDay runs until 12 p.m. ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.