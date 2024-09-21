SI

Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 5 Schedule, Location, TV

ESPN's flagship college football pregame show announced their destination for Week 5.

College GameDay is heading back to Tuscaloosa for one of the biggest games of the year in the SEC.
ESPN's College GameDay announced its destination for Week 5 of the college football season, and unsurprisingly, the network's flagship college football show is heading to a primetime SEC game for one of the biggest matchups of the season to date.

Here's everything you need to know about ESPN's College GameDay for Week 5 of the college football season.

Where Is College GameDay This Week?

College GameDay is heading to Tuscaloosa as undefeated No. 2 Georgia travels to No. 4 Alabama in primetime at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is one of the games of the year in the SEC, and a rematch of last December's conference championship when Nick Saban and the No. 8 Crimson Tide knocked off Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Bulldogs, 27–24. The loss knocked Georgia out of the College Football Playoff.

College GameDay hosted their show in Tuscaloosa last November when Alabama hosted LSU, a game the Crimson Tide won 42–28.

When is College GameDay?

College GameDay airs weekly 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the network's premier college football pregame show. College GameDay runs until 12 p.m. ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.

What Channel is College GameDay on?

College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

