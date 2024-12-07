Zion Elle, Top-Ranked 2026 Recruit, Explains Why He Chose Maryland Over Blue Bloods
Maryland Terrapins coach Mike Locksley landed a surprising recruit on Saturday.
Zion Elee, a consensus five-star edge rusher and ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class by On3, committed to the Terrapins on Saturday over other offers from Oregon, Alabama and Penn State.
"Maryland felt like home," Elee said [via On3's Hayes Fawcett]. "The coaches really believed in me from the beginning of my recruitment. They saw what I could do for the program. I could connect with the players because they’re from the same area I’m from. The academics are strong. It’s a great environment. I felt I could grow as a person and a player there."
Elee, a 6'4", 230-pound defensive star, is a junior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. He joins Locksley's talented 2026 recruiting class that also features two of his high school teammates in cornerback Khmari Bing and tight end Damon Hall.
Elee is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the country by 247 Sports and No. 8 by ESPN. Maryland now boasts the 13th-ranked recruiting class in 2026 according to On3.
The Terrapins are coming off a rough 2024 campaign in which they went 4–8, the program's worst season since it went 3–9 in 2019, Locksley's first year on the sidelines.