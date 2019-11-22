Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best tight ends in college football is retiring from the sport because of multiple concussions.

Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra announced Thursday in a video posted on Twitter that he is leaving the sport of football. The junior hasn’t played since Oct. 5th against Kansas.

He said in the video that he has had his “fair share of concussions” during his career and has come to the decision after consulting multiple medical specialists.

"Football has been the biggest thrill of my life, and it kills me to know it's over," Calcaterra said on the video. "But I'm confident God does everything for a reason, and he has a plan for me. I believe football was preparing me for this moment my entire career."

Calcaterra earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2018 after recording 26 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns, starting 11 games. Entering the season, Calcaterra was the preseason First Team All-Big 12 selection at TE, and most believed he had a future in the NFL.

He had only five catches for 79 yards this season.

Calacaterra said he's on track to graduate from in May and plans to return home to California.