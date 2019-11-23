John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Georgia is firing on all cylinders, especially after a win on the road against No. 16 Auburn. However, can Georgia keep it up with Texas A&M coming to town? This is the first time the two teams have met since Texas A&M joined the SEC, and just the fifth time overall.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

After a 21-14 win against Auburn on the road, Georgia (9-1) qualified for the SEC Championship game. Who the Bulldogs will play is still undecided. Georgia is all about controlling the clock and the tempo of the game. That’s not going to be easy against an Aggies bunch that can grind drives out. Against Auburn, Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm went 13-for-28 with 110 yards and three touchdowns, while running back D’Andre Swift ran for 106 yards on 17 carries. Fromm is efficient, but he hasn’t thrown for more than 175 yards in three of his last four games. Against a run-heavy Aggies team, Georgia’s defense has the chance to shine. Only three teams have run for 100 yards or more against the nation’s third-best defense.

While Georgia may seem like heavy favorites going into Saturday, don’t sleep on Texas A&M. The team jumped into the Top 25 this week and is now ranked No. 24. Texas A&M (7-3) got its fourth win in a row after a 30-6 victory last weekend vs. South Carolina, outscoring the Gamecocks 17-3 in the second half. It was an important win for A&M considering South Carolina is the only team Georgia has lost to this season. Quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and one touchdown, while running back Cordarrian Richardson rushed for 130 yards on six carries and running back Isaiah Spiller rushed for 129 yards. Over the last four games, the Aggies haven’t allowed a team to complete more than 46 percent of its passes, haven’t given up a touchdown throw in three of those four, and on the year are allowing fewer than six yards per pass.