Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke freshman Cassius Stanley left Friday night’s win over Winthrop with an apparent left leg injury.

Stanley was hurt a little over a minute into the second half while going up for an open layup in transition, crumpling to the floor as the ball went off the rim.

He remained down for a moment before attempting to play through the injury, only to pull up near midcourt while clutching his leg. He was helped off the floor and into the locker room. Stanley will likely be out a while, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reportedly said after the game.

The freshman, whose average of 14.1 points ranks third on the team, has reached double figures in six of his seven games for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who bounced back from a stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.