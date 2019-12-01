Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple sources are disputing the report that Clay Helton is being fired as head coach at USC, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

On Sunday afternoon, Trojans Maven's Adam Maya reported that USC is expected to announce Helton's firing on Monday. Forde later reported that no decision has yet to be made on Helton's future and it remains possible that Helton keeps his job.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel also added that the report by Maya is not accurate.

USC finished the year at 8–4.

Helton has posted a 40–21 record in his six years at USC. He led the Trojans to wins in the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl and 2016 Rose Bowl but lost the 2015 Holiday Bowl and 2017 Cotton Bowl.