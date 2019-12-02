    Michigan Surges From Unranked to No. 4; Louisville New No. 1 in AP Poll

    Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

    The Cardinals received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five.

    The Wolverines received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked the previous week after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

    Louisville moved up one to the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals are the fourth different No. 1 in five weeks.

    Maryland rose to No. 3.

    The full Week 5 AP Top 25 ranking is below:

    1. Louisville (48)
    2. Kansas (3)
    3. Maryland
    4. Michigan (9)
    5. Virginia (5)
    6. Ohio State
    7. North Carolina
    8. Kentucky
    9. Gonzaga
    10. Duke
    11. Michigan State
    12. Arizona
    13. Oregon
    14. Auburn
    15. Memphis
    16. Seton Hall
    17. Florida State
    18. Baylor
    19. Dayton
    20. Colorado
    21. Tennessee
    22. Washington
    23. Villanova
    24. Butler
    25. Utah State

    Others Receiving Votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego State 89, Saint Mary's 86, Oklahoma State 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn State 9, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1

