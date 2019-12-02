Michigan Surges From Unranked to No. 4; Louisville New No. 1 in AP Poll
Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.
The Cardinals received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five.
The Wolverines received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked the previous week after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.
Louisville moved up one to the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals are the fourth different No. 1 in five weeks.
Maryland rose to No. 3.
The full Week 5 AP Top 25 ranking is below:
1. Louisville (48)
2. Kansas (3)
3. Maryland
4. Michigan (9)
5. Virginia (5)
6. Ohio State
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Duke
11. Michigan State
12. Arizona
13. Oregon
14. Auburn
15. Memphis
16. Seton Hall
17. Florida State
18. Baylor
19. Dayton
20. Colorado
21. Tennessee
22. Washington
23. Villanova
24. Butler
25. Utah State
Others Receiving Votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego State 89, Saint Mary's 86, Oklahoma State 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn State 9, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1