Michigan Surges From Unranked to No. 4; Louisville New No. 1 in AP Poll

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

The Cardinals received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five.

The Wolverines received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked the previous week after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

Louisville moved up one to the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals are the fourth different No. 1 in five weeks.

Maryland rose to No. 3.

The full Week 5 AP Top 25 ranking is below:

1. Louisville (48)

2. Kansas (3)

3. Maryland

4. Michigan (9)

5. Virginia (5)

6. Ohio State

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Gonzaga

10. Duke

11. Michigan State

12. Arizona

13. Oregon

14. Auburn

15. Memphis

16. Seton Hall

17. Florida State

18. Baylor

19. Dayton

20. Colorado

21. Tennessee

22. Washington

23. Villanova

24. Butler

25. Utah State

Others Receiving Votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego State 89, Saint Mary's 86, Oklahoma State 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn State 9, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1