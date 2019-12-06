Penn State and coach James Franklin have agreed to a contract extension to keep him with the Nittany Lions through 2025, the university announced Friday.

"It's not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching," Franklin said in a statement. "It's even more rare that it's a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It's been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years."

Penn State said the terms of Franklin's contract will be released at a later date.

Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a 10–2 record this season to mark the program's third 10-win regular season in four years. The coach has gone 55–23 and led the team to bowl games in each of his six seasons at Penn State, including the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions also won the Big Ten Championship in 2016. This Sunday, the team will find out which bowl game it's heading to this season.

Franklin's current contract was set to expire in 2022. He received a three-year, $19.75 million contract extension in 2017 after initially signing a six-year contract when he was hired in 2014.