Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t much of a surprise Sunday morning as to which teams would get named to the College Football Playoff as LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma were selected. But the top two teams in the eyes of the playoff committee are not the two best teams in the eyes of the casinos.

In the Peach Bowl, No. 1 LSU opened as a more than touchdown favorite against No. 4 Oklahoma with the line already seeing some early movement. In the Fiesta Bowl, No. 3 Clemson opened as a slight favorite against Ohio State.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Tigers enter the playoff 13–0 for the first time since 2011, having knocked off all four of their prime SEC foes—Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. LSU beat Georgia 37–10 on Saturday to take home its 12th SEC title.

Ohio State is 13-0 for the first time since the 2002 national title team. En route to the Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State picked up key wins against Wisconsin twice, Penn State and Michigan.

Clemson is on a 28-game winning streak and winners of five straight ACC titles. The Tigers will prepare for the Peach Bowl after a blowout 62–17 win over Virginia. Clemson and Ohio State last met in 2016 when the Tigers thrashed OSU 31–0 in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Oklahoma enters the College Football Playoff looking to win its first playoff game in the school's fourth-ever appearance. The Sooners entered championship weekend needing a win over Baylor to advance to the final four, and edged the Bears, 30–23, in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

OU has lost in the semifinal game in each of the last two seasons, but Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will look to lead his new team to its first title game in the playoff era.