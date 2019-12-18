It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it has nothing to do with Christmas, Hanukkah or any other official holiday. It’s bowl season! There are 39 games on tap beginning on Friday, December 20 with the Bahamas Bowl and culminating with the LendingTree Bowl on Monday, January 6. Oh, and that doesn’t even include the National Championship Game that happens one week later.

One of the best ways to get in on all the bowl season action is with a confidence pool. You pick a winner for every single bowl game on the FBS schedule and assign a specific amount of points based on how confident you feel about that team winning from 1 (least confident) to 40 (most confident). Once you assign a number you can’t use it again, so you’ll have to choose carefully.

Our confidence picks for every bowl game are below. Each game is picked straight up. Check them out:

(40) Gasparilla Bowl: UCF over Marshall

(39) Orange Bowl: Florida over Virginia

(38) New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State over UAB

(37) Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): LSU over Oklahoma

(36) LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana over Miami (Ohio)

(35) Texas Bowl: Texas A&M over Oklahoma State

(34) Citrus Bowl: Alabama over Michigan

(33) Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati over Boston College

(32) Arizona Bowl: Wyoming over Georgia State

(31) Holiday Bowl: Iowa over USC

(30) Frisco Bowl: Utah State over Kent State

(29) Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio over Nevada

(28) Cotton Bowl: Penn State over Memphis

(27) Sugar Bowl: Georgia over Baylor

(26) Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh over Eastern Michigan

(25) Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo over Charlotte

(24) Outback Bowl: Auburn over Minnesota

(23) Alamo Bowl: Utah over Texas

(22) New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State over Central Michigan

(21) Armed Forces Bowl: Tulane over Southern Miss

(20) Liberty Bowl: Kansas State over Navy

(19) RedBox Bowl: California over Illinois

(18) Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): Clemson over Ohio State

(17) Cure Bowl: Georgia Southern over Liberty

(16) Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State over Wake Forest

(15) Sun Bowl: Arizona State over Florida State

(14) Boca Raton Bowl: SMU over FAU

(13) Music City Bowl: Mississippi State over Louisville

(12) Cheez-It Bowl: Washington State over Air Force

(11) Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame over Iowa State

(10) Rose Bowl: Wisconsin over Oregon

(9) Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii over BYU

(8) Independence Bowl: Miami over Louisiana Tech

(7) Military Bowl: North Carolina over Temple

(6) Belk Bowl: Kentucky over Virginia Tech

(5) Camellia Bowl: FIU over Arkansas State

(4) First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky over Western Michigan

(3) Las Vegas Bowl: Washington over Boise State

(2) CFP National Championship: Clemson over LSU

(1) Gator Bowl: Tennessee over Indiana