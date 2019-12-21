Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

It may be early in the college basketball season, but two powerhouse programs meet up Saturday afternoon in what should be a close one. No. 1 Kansas will face No. 18 Villanova on the road. The Jayhawks (9-1) are 1-0 on the road this season, while the Wildcats (8-2) are 4-0 at home.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 21

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

On paper, the two teams are evenly matched. Kansas is averaging 84.6 points per game, while Villanova is averaging 80.4. After losing the first game of the season, the Jayhawks have won nine straight, while the Wildcats have won four straight.

Kansas was led by David McCormack in the team’s previous game against the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He scored a career-high 28 points in a 98-57 rout. Sophomore Devon Dotson has been the standout so far this season, leading the team in points (19.6) and assists (4.8). He’s also shooting 50.4 percent on the season.

As for the Wildcats, they held on for a 78-70 win over Delaware last Saturday. Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to help Villanova win its fourth straight. Sophomore Saddiq Bey leads the team in scoring (16.3 PPG). He’s also shooting 54.1 percent from the field.