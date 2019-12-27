Michigan State DT Mike Panasiuk Gets Pick Six, Flagged for Hat Tip Celebration

Down 7–3 to Wake Forest in the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk paid homage to Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Panasiuk intercepted Jamie Newman's pass and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown. While the fans went wild over his pick-six, Panasiuk celebrated by tipping his helmet to the crowd. However, he earned a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Some Yankees fans compared Panasiuk's celebration to Jeter's nephew's hat-tip when the shortstop played his final game at Yankee Stadium in September 2016.

Panasiuk's touchdown put the Spartans ahead 10–7 over Wake Forest and marked his first career TD in four seasons with Michigan State.