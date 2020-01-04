Jalen Suggs, the No. 6 prospect in ESPN's Class of 2020, announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday, becoming the highest-ranked recruit in school history and first to commit on a national TV broadcast.

“To me, Mark Few is the best coach in the country,” Suggs said. “He has that winning mentality just like I do. He’s a great competitor and what he does with his players and his point guards, I believe going into that system I can truly grow and develop as a player.”

Suggs made his announcement on an ESPN2 broadcast at halftime of Sierra Canyon's (California) game against The Patrick School (New Jersey).

Suggs chose Gonzaga over Florida State, Florida, Minnesota and Iowa State. However, the 6'4" guard still hasn’t ruled out playing professionally overseas.

“That consideration is very serious,” Suggs said of his overseas options. “Me and my parents have been in talks with multiple teams overseas, trying to figure out contracts and stuff like that. But as of right now I’m fully invested in the Zags.”

Suggs has won three gold medals with USA Basketball, winning at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

He is additionally ranked as a four-star QB by ESPN, but he is not expected to play football in college.

Suggs is the third ESPN 100 commitment for the Zags in the 2020 class, joining shooting guard Dominick Harris (No. 60) and Julian Strawther (No. 69).

Gonzaga currently holds the top spot in the AP Top 25 and is 15-1 on the season.