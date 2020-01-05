Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Cassius Winston looks to pick up where he left off last season against Michigan when 14th-ranked Michigan State hosts the Wolverines at the Breslin Center on Sunday.

Winston was instrumental in the Spartans (11–3, 3–0) sweeping their two regular-season games against the Wolverines and the Big Ten tournament title game last season, averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 assists. The senior point guard did most of his damage inside the arc, shooting 56.7%.

He had 14 points and 11 assists in rallying Michigan to a 65–60 victory in the conference tournament final and has continued to be the primary driver of Michigan State's offense with team highs of 17.8 points and 6.1 assists per game. Winston totaled 21 points and six assists Thursday night when Michigan State cruised to a 76–56 victory over Illinois. He has shot 50% in each of his last three games, hitting 9 of 18 from beyond the arc in that span to lift his season accuracy to 37.2% from long range.

Xavier Tillman provided a solid all-around effort with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 junior has 10 blocks in his last three games and is shooting 56.7% on the season.

Michigan (10–2, 1–1) tuned up for the bulk of Big Ten play with easy back-to-back wins against overmatched opponents. The Wolverines cruised to an 86–60 victory over UMass Lowell on Sunday when Jon Teske scored a career-high 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting.

The 7-foot-1 Teske is enjoying a breakout season offensively, averaging a team-high 14.4 points, while shooting 57.7%. He is one of four players scoring in double figures for Michigan, joined by Isaiah Livers (13.4), Eli Brooks (11.5) and Zavier Simpson (11.2).

The Wolverines have split their four games against ranked opponents–all in the AP Top 10–but have lost the last two such contests. Michigan has lost 16 of its last 19 at the Breslin Center, but did post an 82–72 victory there during the 2017-18 season.