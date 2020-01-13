How Many National Championships Has Clemson Won?

No. 3 Clemson returns to the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night for the second straight season. In a battle of two Tigers, Clemson will square off against No. 1 LSU.

Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the title game in New Orleans. By doing so, the school will look to win its fourth-ever national championship.

The Tigers won their third national title last year when it blew out Alabama, 44-16. In that game, Trevor Lawrence threw for 347 yards and two scores, while adding 27 yards on the ground.

Clemson also beat Alabama to claim the school's second-ever national championship in 2016. In that victory, QB Deshaun Watson threw the game-winning TD pass to WR Hunter Renfrow with just one second to play in the contest.

Prior to 2016, Clemson had not won a national title since 1981. That Tigers team went undefeated that year, completing its 12-0 season with a 22-15 Orange Bowl victory over Miami.

Kickoff for this year's College Football Playoff national championship is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Gambling: How Are The Experts Betting LSU vs. Clemson National Championship

More From Maven Team Sites:

LSU: Watch Now: LSU Releases Final Hype Video

Clemson: Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Tigers

LSU: Three Matchups to Follow

Clemson: Preview and Prediction- Clemson vs. LSU