How to Watch the National Championship Game: Live Stream LSU vs. Clemson Without Cable

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

ESPN will air the game on television, but you can also catch the game online.

How to Watch Without Cable:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

This year marks Clemson's fourth appearance in the title game during the CFP era and LSU's first. True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers toppled Alabama 44–16 in last year's matchup.

Both LSU and Clemson enter the title game with undefeated records after strong 2019 campaigns. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and coach Ed Orgeron have led LSU during a storybook season. The Tigers beat SEC opponents Florida, Auburn and Alabama before claiming the SEC title over Georgia. Burrow and his teammates then proceeded to set multiple college football and bowl game records against Oklahoma in a blowout 63–28 Peach Bowl victory.

Clemson is in the midst of a 29-game winning streak, with its last loss coming to Alabama in the CFP playoff semifinal following the 2017 regular season. Lawrence has won 70 of the last 71 games he's been a part of, which includes a stretch of 41 wins in high school. After winning their fifth consecutive ACC title and beating Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers look to become repeat national champions.

LSU (1958, 2003 and 2007) and Clemson (1981, 2016 and 2018) have each won three national championships in school history.

Gambling: How Are The Experts Betting LSU vs. Clemson National Championship

More From Maven Team Sites:

LSU: Watch Now: LSU Releases Final Hype Video

Clemson: Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Tigers

LSU: Three Matchups to Follow

Clemson: Preview and Prediction- Clemson vs. LSU