It may be a long season, but Wisconsin and Michigan State couldn’t be headed in more opposite directions as Big Ten basketball starts to heat up. On Friday, we’ll see which team comes out on top.

How to Watch:

When: Friday, Jan. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

No. 15 Michigan State would like to forget its road game on Sunday against Purdue. The team got trounced 71-42 by the Boilermakers, marking the team’s first conference loss of the season. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) suffered its worst loss ever as a top-10 team. The Spartans had never lost as a top-10 team by more than 22 points. Trevion Williams scored 16 points for Purdue, who relied on a staunch defense to keep MSU in check. Cassius Winston finished with 10 points, but also nine turnovers. It marked the Spartans first loss since Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2) is coming off one of its best wins of the season, squeaking by No. 17 Maryland 56-54. In the closing seconds, Brad Davison drilled a three-pointer from the corner that proved to be the game-winner. The Badgers scored their third consecutive win over a ranked opponent this season. The last time Wisconsin won three consecutive games against ranked opponents was during the 2015-16 season. Wisconsin held an opponent under 60 points for the seventh time this season. The team is also 6-1 when limiting opponents to fewer than 60 points, including a 3-0 mark in Big Ten play. Junior Nate Reuvers scored in double figures for the 13th time in 17 games, finishing with a team-high 17 points and five rebounds.