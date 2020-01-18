Jalen Crutcher’s 3 in OT Lifts No. 13 Dayton Over Saint Louis

Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jalen Crutcher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and finished with 21 points, lifting No. 13 Dayton to a 78-76 come-from-behind win over Saint Louis on Friday night.

Obi Toppin added 20 points for Dayton (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10). Ibi Watson scored 17 and Trey Landers 14.

Dayton rallied from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half to win its seventh straight game.

Javonte Perkins scored 25 points for Saint Louis (14-4, 3-2). Hasahn French added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin added 15 points and 13 boards.

Yuri Collins hit two free throws with 6 seconds left in overtime to give the Billikens a 76-75 lead ahead of Crutcher’s winner.

Goodwin scored on a driving layup at the buzzer to force the overtime.

ONLY LOSE TO THE BEST

Both of the Flyers’ losses have come against ranked teams in overtime. They fell to No. 6 Kansas 90-84 on Nov. 27, and dropped a 78-76 decision to No. 20 Colorado on Dec. 21.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The comeback win kept the Flyers tied with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure for the top spot in the Atlantic 10. All three are unbeaten in the conference.

Saint Louis: The Billikens proved they belong among the A-10 elite, despite coming up short in their biggest league game of the season,

UP NEXT

Dayton: Will host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Saint Louis: Will play at Davidson on Wednesday.