Minnesota is arguably playing its toughest stretch of the season and will definitely be tested when No. 11 Michigan State comes to town on Sunday. The Gophers are happy to be home after a 62-59 comeback win against Ohio State on the road Thursday. Against the Gophers at home on Jan. 9, the Spartans won 74-58.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Minnesota (11-8, 5-4) was down by nine points going into halftime vs. Buckeyes on Thursday, but outscored OSU 34-22 in the second half. The team was led by Marcus Carr, who scored 21 points and had seven rebounds. In the first game of the season vs. MSU, the Gophers were led by center Daniel Oturo, who had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Alihan Demir and Carr also scored in double digits. Since that game, the Gophers have a 3-1 record in conference play.

The Spartans (14-5, 6-2) were down by seven points at halftime against Indiana and could never get over the hump in a 67-63 loss on Thursday. Cassius Winston had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Spartans. Michigan State rallied by making its first six 3-point attempts in the second half and finally took a 51-48 lead with 11:05 to go. It remained a one-possession game the rest of the way. In the first game against Minnesota, Winston led all scorers with 27 points and had six assists. The team also got great production from Xavier Tillman, who scored 19 points. If the Gophers want to get the win, they’ll have to neutralize Winston.