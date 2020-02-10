Preseason No. 1 Michigan State Drops Out of AP Top 25
Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a largely static week among the top 10.
The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas one.
San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak. The Spartans are the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the rankings since Kentucky did it twice in 2013-14.
Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10.
Baylor was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee’s initial rankings released Saturday and remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after beating Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Bears are the first Big 12 team since 2008 to win 20 straight games.
No. 13 Penn State had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots for its highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.
The full Week 15 AP poll is below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall
11. Auburn
12. Kentucky
13. Penn State
14. West Virginia
15. Villanova
16. Colorado
17. Oregon
18. Marquette
19. Butler
20. Houston
21. Iowa
22. Illinois
23. Creighton
24. Texas Tech
25. LSU
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1