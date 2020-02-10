Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a largely static week among the top 10.

The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas one.

San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak. The Spartans are the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the rankings since Kentucky did it twice in 2013-14.

Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10.

Baylor was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee’s initial rankings released Saturday and remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after beating Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Bears are the first Big 12 team since 2008 to win 20 straight games.

No. 13 Penn State had the biggest jump of the week, moving up nine spots for its highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.

The full Week 15 AP poll is below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Seton Hall

11. Auburn

12. Kentucky

13. Penn State

14. West Virginia

15. Villanova

16. Colorado

17. Oregon

18. Marquette

19. Butler

20. Houston

21. Iowa

22. Illinois

23. Creighton

24. Texas Tech

25. LSU

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1