Upset-Heavy Week Brings Shakeup at the Top in Men's AP Poll
For the first time since taking over the No. 1 spot in the men's AP poll on Jan. 20, Baylor has been supplanted in the Top 25.
Kansas is the new No. 1 after ending the Bears' 23-game win streak in Waco over the weekend, with Baylor dropping just one spot after Gonzaga and San Diego State both also lost on Saturday.
The Aztecs' first loss opened the door to Dayton to move up to No. 4, with SDSU rounding out the top five.
Duke dropped just one spot, to No. 7, after losing by 22 to NC State earlier in the week and then beating Virginia Tech, and Florida State and Kentucky each moved up two spots within the Top 10.
Creighton earned its first appearance in the Top 10 this season after wins over Marquette and Butler.
The full AP Top 25 as of Week 17 is below:
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. Dayton
5. San Diego State
6. Florida State
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Maryland
10. Creighton
11. Louisville
12. Villanova
13. Seton Hall
14. Oregon
15. Auburn
16. Penn State
17. BYU
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
20. West Virginia
21. Colorado
22. Texas Tech
23. Ohio State
24. Michigan State
25. Houston
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1