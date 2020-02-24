For the first time since taking over the No. 1 spot in the men's AP poll on Jan. 20, Baylor has been supplanted in the Top 25.

Kansas is the new No. 1 after ending the Bears' 23-game win streak in Waco over the weekend, with Baylor dropping just one spot after Gonzaga and San Diego State both also lost on Saturday.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Aztecs' first loss opened the door to Dayton to move up to No. 4, with SDSU rounding out the top five.

Duke dropped just one spot, to No. 7, after losing by 22 to NC State earlier in the week and then beating Virginia Tech, and Florida State and Kentucky each moved up two spots within the Top 10.

Creighton earned its first appearance in the Top 10 this season after wins over Marquette and Butler.

The full AP Top 25 as of Week 17 is below:

1. Kansas

2. Baylor

3. Gonzaga

4. Dayton

5. San Diego State

6. Florida State

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Maryland

10. Creighton

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Seton Hall

14. Oregon

15. Auburn

16. Penn State

17. BYU

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. West Virginia

21. Colorado

22. Texas Tech

23. Ohio State

24. Michigan State

25. Houston

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1