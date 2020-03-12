The 2020 men's and women's NCAA tournaments have been canceled, along with all remaining winter and spring championships, the NCAA announced Thursday.

The men's tournament has been played every year since 1939. The women's tournament debuted in 1982.

The decision comes one day after the NCAA announced its plan to hold the tournament without fans in attendance. Thursday saw a wave of leagues suspending their seasons, including Major League Baseball, the NHL and Major League Soccer. Every remaining Division I college basketball conference tournament also canceled, many abruptly as games were about to tip-off.

News of the cancellations sent a wave of shock throughout those in the sports world, most notably from college basketball players themselves who had been expecting to participate in this year's NCAA tournaments.

