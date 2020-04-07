Dayton forward Obi Toppin was named the Wooden Award men's Player of the Year, the award committee announced Tuesday.

Last week, Toppin was given both the Naismith and Associated Press national player of the year awards.

Toppin had a breakout redshirt sophomore season for Dayton, averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63.3% from the field and 39.0% from deep.

He became the first Flyer to be named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year and the first Flyer to win the Wooden Award. He also led the nation in dunks with a school-record 107.

Earlier Tuesday, Toppin won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation's top power forward.

On March 25, Toppin announced his decision to head to the NBA draft.

"I believe it is time to start the next chapter in my journey," Toppin said in a Twitter video. "I will be signing with an agent and forgoing my college eligibility by entering my name into the 2020 NBA draft."

Dayton was No. 3 in the nation before the season's cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak. The school has not reached the Final Four since 1966-67.

Toppin is the No. 10 prospect on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest draft big board.